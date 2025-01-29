Veratad Expands IDMax Network with Addition of California's Mobile Driver's License Credential

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veratad Technologies, a global leader in identity verification, age verification, fraud prevention, and compliance solutions, is pleased to announce the integration of California's newly launched mobile driver's license (mDL) credential into its IDMax℠ reusable identity network. This latest enhancement further solidifies Veratad's position as a leader in providing businesses with access to a broad suite of global age and identity verification solutions.

IDMax is Veratad's highly connected network of reusable identity credentials, designed to enable businesses to securely verify age and identity while delivering a seamless user experience. The addition of California's mobile driver's license strengthens IDMax by incorporating one of the most advanced, mobile-first identity credentials available in the United States. Through IDMax, businesses gain access to a wide range of digital reusable credentials, including mobile driver's licenses and other trusted digital identity credentials issued by leading 3rd party providers such as OneID, Plaid, and CLEAR

This powerful IDMax network operates within Veratad VX℠, a state-of-the-art orchestration platform that offers businesses a full spectrum of verification methods. Veratad VX empowers organizations to tailor their workflows by combining IDMax reusables with other verification methods such as identity data verification, document authentication, mobile Smart2FA, biometrics and liveness detection, ensuring compliance, reducing fraud, and optimizing the user experience.

"Our clients value the flexibility and comprehensive capabilities of our platforms," said John E. Ahrens, CEO at Veratad. "The integration of California's mobile driver's license into the IDMax network highlights our commitment to advancing reusable identity credentials while demonstrating how Veratad VX enables businesses to orchestrate diverse verification methods efficiently and securely. Together, these solutions provide businesses with a future-proof approach to age and identity verification."

Veratad's solutions are built to meet the demands of a fast-changing identity landscape. By offering access to reusable identity credentials and combining them with other advanced verification technologies, Veratad delivers a global, adaptable ecosystem that empowers businesses to verify identities across borders, meet regulatory requirements, and reduce fraud. The addition of California's mobile driver's license reflects Veratad's continued leadership in providing secure and scalable identity verification tools for businesses worldwide.

For more information about Veratad's IDMax network, Veratad VX, and their extensive range of global verification solutions, please visit www.veratad.com .

About Veratad Technologies

Veratad Technologies is a trusted provider of identity verification, age verification, fraud prevention and compliance solutions, offering innovative verification tools to businesses worldwide. By combining advanced technology, seamless integrations, and a commitment to security and compliance, Veratad helps organizations mitigate risk, build trust, and achieve their operational goals in a connected, global economy.

Media Contact:

John M. Ahrens

Vice President, Global Business Development

Veratad Technologies

Phone: 201-510-6000 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Veratad Technologies, LLC