Veratad Technologies Launches the Veratad VX℠ Agent Toolkit, Giving AI Agents Built-In Identity and Age Verification

TEANECK, N.J., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veratad Technologies, LLC, a global provider of age and identity verification solutions, today announced the Veratad VX℠ Agent Toolkit, a new way for AI agents and the applications that power them to verify a real human in real time before they act.

As customers increasingly shop, sign up, and transact through AI agents and chatbots, businesses face a question they cannot afford to skip: is there a real, verified human behind this request, and did that person authorize it? The Veratad VX Agent Toolkit answers it instantly, bringing the same trusted age and identity verification businesses already rely on directly into the agent experience, with no separate website and no detour out of the conversation.

The toolkit delivers verification three ways. Inside chatbot applications, it brings verification into the conversation itself, so a customer is verified without ever leaving the chat. For autonomous and headless agents, it exposes verification as a tool the agent can call whenever it needs proof that a real person authorized an action, returning a cryptographically signed result the agent can trust on its own. And for businesses already building on the Veratad VX orchestration platform, it opens secure, real-time access to their verification data, bringing their own intelligence into every agentic workflow. Built on the open Model Context Protocol (MCP), the toolkit connects to leading AI environments with minimal integration effort.

"Our clients have trusted Veratad for twenty years to confirm that a real human is on the other side of a transaction," said John E. Ahrens, CEO of Veratad Technologies. "AI agents do not change that need; they intensify it. The Veratad VX Agent Toolkit lets businesses bring the verification they already trust into the agent-driven interactions where their customers are heading."

"Developers want to add verification to their AI applications without rebuilding it from scratch, and that is exactly what we delivered," said Thomas Canfarotta, Vice President of Product at Veratad Technologies. "Drop the toolkit in and an agent can verify a real human in minutes, reusing the VX journeys and configurations the business already trusts. Verification meets the customer right where they are."

The Veratad VX Agent Toolkit is available now in early access, with connectors for leading AI environments, a developer SDK, and a hosted server for agent integration. Serving financial services, e-commerce, gaming, social networks, and age-restricted commerce, the toolkit helps businesses reduce fraud, meet regulatory requirements, and improve the customer experience as agentic commerce scales.

For more information about the Veratad VX Agent Toolkit, visit veratad.com.

About Veratad Technologies

Veratad Technologies, LLC provides trusted online identity verification, age verification, compliance, and fraud prevention solutions. Through its Veratad VX orchestration platform, Veratad integrates with leading verification vendors to offer innovative, seamless, and secure services, helping businesses protect customers and ensure regulatory compliance.

Media Contact

John M. Ahrens

Vice President, Global Business Development

Veratad Technologies, LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 201-510-6000

SOURCE Veratad Technologies, LLC