Veratad Among First Globally Certified to ISO/IEC 27566-1:2025 for Age Assurance

TEANECK, N.J., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veratad Technologies, LLC, a global provider of age and identity verification solutions, today announced that it has achieved certification to ISO/IEC 27566-1:2025, the newly established international standard for age assurance systems.

Veratad is among the first organizations globally to achieve certification under this new standard, as part of the inaugural cohort of three companies certified worldwide.

The certification applies to the Veratad VX℠ Age & Identity Assurance Platform, which enables organizations to design, deploy, and manage adaptive age assurance workflows using a combination of verification methods, including document verification, biometric analysis, reusable digital identities, and data-based checks.

"Being part of the first group of companies globally to achieve ISO/IEC 27566 certification is a meaningful milestone for Veratad," said John E. Ahrens, Chief Executive Officer of Veratad. "This standard represents an important step forward for the industry, bringing structure and clarity to how age assurance should be implemented. We're proud to help lead that effort."

The announcement comes during the Global Age Assurance Standards Summit, where industry leaders, regulators, and technology providers are convening to advance global standards for age assurance. Veratad's leadership is participating in the summit as part of its ongoing commitment to shaping responsible and effective age assurance practices.

ISO/IEC 27566 establishes requirements for the design, implementation, and operation of age assurance systems, including controls related to accuracy, security, privacy, and risk management. The certification process included independent assessment of Veratad's technology, workflows, and operational controls against the standard's requirements.

Veratad's VX platform powers age assurance across a wide range of age-restricted environments, including online gaming, social media, adult content and age-restricted commerce. Through its orchestration layer, VX enables customers to dynamically configure and deploy verification workflows—aligning methods to jurisdictional requirements, risk thresholds, and user experience expectations in real time. This flexibility allows organizations to meet evolving age assurance standards while maintaining a seamless user experience at scale.

"As adoption accelerates globally, organizations need solutions that are both effective and proportionate," added Ahrens. "VX enables our customers to meet these expectations by orchestrating the right methods for the right context, while maintaining transparency and user trust."

About Veratad Technologies, LLC

Veratad Technologies, LLC is a leading provider of age and identity verification solutions, delivering real-time verification services through a robust API and orchestration platform. For over 20 years, Veratad has helped organizations verify identity and age while minimizing friction and protecting user privacy. The company's solutions combine proprietary technology with integrated third-party services to deliver flexible, scalable, and compliant verification workflows. For more information about Veratad, visit www.veratad.com.

Media Contact:

John M. Ahrens

Vice President, Global Business Development

[email protected]

Veratad Technologies, LLC

Phone: 201-510-6000

SOURCE Veratad Technologies, LLC