Veratad to Sponsor and Host Panel on Industry Trust at Global Age Assurance Standards Summit

TEANECK, N.J., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veratad Technologies, a leading provider of age and identity verification solutions, today announced that it will participate as a Bronze Sponsor at the Global Age Assurance Standards Summit, taking place April 15–17 in Manchester, UK.

The summit brings together regulators, technology providers, and industry stakeholders to address the evolving role of age assurance in online safety, compliance, and digital trust.

As part of the event, Veratad will host a panel discussion titled "Trust Under Scrutiny: Protecting the Reputation of the Age Assurance Industry," scheduled for April 15 at 13:30 in Mini Theatre 3. The session will be moderated by Iain Corby, Executive Director of the Age Verification Providers Association, and will feature Robin Tombs, CEO of Yoti, alongside John E. Ahrens, CEO of Veratad Technologies.

The discussion will focus on how the age assurance industry can earn and maintain public trust amid increasing regulatory scrutiny and real-world implementation challenges. Topics will include the importance of consistent standards, transparency in performance, and the shared responsibility among providers, platforms, and regulators to ensure credible outcomes.

"Age assurance is becoming a critical component of digital trust frameworks globally," said John E. Ahrens, CEO of Veratad Technologies. "As adoption accelerates, it is essential that the industry maintains a strong focus on credibility, consistency, and real-world effectiveness."

Throughout the summit, Veratad will engage with partners, regulators, and stakeholders to discuss its Veratad VX orchestration platform and its approach to delivering flexible, risk-based age and identity verification solutions aligned with evolving global requirements.

For more information about Veratad Technologies, visit www.veratad.com.

About Veratad Technologies

Veratad Technologies is a global provider of age and identity verification solutions, helping organizations meet regulatory requirements, prevent fraud, and build trusted digital experiences. With over 20 years of experience, Veratad's orchestration platform enables organizations to combine multiple verification methods into flexible, configurable workflows tailored to evolving compliance and risk needs.

Media Contact:

John M. Ahrens

Vice President, Global Business Development

Veratad Technologies, LLC

Phone: 201-510-6000

[email protected]

SOURCE Veratad Technologies, LLC