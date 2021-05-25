Veratad Technologies Named 2021 Cyber Defense Global InfoSec Award Winner

TEANECK, N.J., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veratad Technologies, a global provider of age and identity verification solutions, has been named the Editor's Choice in Identity Verification in the Cyber Defense Global InfoSec Awards for 2021.

The Global InfoSec Awards, now in their ninth year, are hosted annually by Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine, and honor companies that are innovators in the global information security (InfoSec) space and focused on developing solutions that will stop tomorrow's breach, today.

Cyber Defense Magazine identified 3,200 companies around the world that create and offer information security products and services. Veratad joins an elite group of just 15 percent of those companies that were named winners in this year's Cyber Defense Global InfoSec Awards, announced at the virtual RSA Conference held on May 17, 2021.

"We are thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine," says John E. Ahrens, CEO, Veratad Technologies.

"Veratad's IDResponse® platform helps businesses solve several issues at once — enhancing regulatory compliance efforts, preventing fraudulent activity and verifying online user identity in a way that satisfies strict data privacy and identity requirements while building trust with customers. We are pleased to receive this award from top judges who are some of the world's leading infosec experts and to be counted in this group of innovative companies creating the next generation of cybersecurity solutions."

"Veratad Technologies embodies three major features the judges looked for in award winners: understanding tomorrow's threats today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The full list of 2021 Cyber Defense Global InfoSec Award winners can be found here.

About Veratad Technologies

Veratad Technologies, LLC is the leading provider of global age and identity solutions. Veratad makes high-end technology accessible with a full suite of trusted and highly flexible solutions. With Veratad, data, documents, out-of-wallet questions, mobile two-factor authentication and biometrics come together to solve the toughest identity problems. Privacy matters at Veratad. Our solutions verify age or identity in seconds while protecting sensitive personal data and promoting a high level of consumer privacy. Veratad's goal is to keep our clients safe without losing focus on their goals of increasing profits, reducing costs, preventing fraud and enhancing compliance. For more information, visit https://veratad.com/.

