Veratad to Exhibit at Money20/20 2019

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veratad Technologies, LLC ( veratad.com ), an industry-leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud prevention solutions, announced they will participate as a sponsor and exhibitor at Money20/20 USA, October 27-30, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Money20/20 is the world's most important payment, commerce, and financial services event, uniting the ecosystem to create and explore the disruptive ways in which consumers and businesses manage, spend and borrow money. Leaders representing every sector of the industry come to seize new business opportunities, build connections, discover new companies and learn the latest disruptions.

"This year's event represents another excellent opportunity for us to network with colleagues and customers. It's also an opportunity to gain insight into the KYC and AML compliance obstacles that the Financial and FinTech industries are facing," said Veratad's Chief Executive Officer, John E. Ahrens. "Our value is streamlining customer on-boarding with a suite of innovative identity verification solutions and this conference is a perfect venue for us to share our story and stay in touch with the industry we serve."

Veratad's IDresponse® suite of global verification and compliance solutions offer a powerful and innovative approach to knowing your online financial services customers. The Veratad suite includes age verification, identity verification, knowledge-based authentication and identity document verification with biometrics. Whether deployed as stand-alone or in combination, these technologies are all designed to increase profits, reduce costs, prevent fraud and enhance KYC and AML compliance efforts.

About Money20/20

Money20/20 is where the Payments, FinTech, and Financial Services ecosystem unites to create and explore the disruptive ways in which consumers and businesses manage, spend and borrow money. It's the premier global event on the industry calendar where C-Level Executives, renowned speakers, innovators and disruptors from across the world unite to drive change in the future of money. It's a truly unique experience that facilitates the right conversations, enabling individuals and organizations of all sizes to achieve their goals and grow.

About Veratad

Veratad Technologies, LLC is a world-class provider of online age and identity verification services. FinTechs and Financial Institutions use Veratad's suite of powerful, cloud-based verification technologies to reduce fraud and KYC/AML compliance risk while maximizing profit.

Veratad's digital identity verification solutions are designed to verify an individual's identity online while protecting sensitive personal data and promoting the highest level of consumer privacy.

Veratad is trusted by companies large and small to reduce the risk of fraud, fight chargebacks, comply with financial regulatory requirements, provide a safer online experience, and act with a greater sense of social responsibility.

