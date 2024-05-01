Veratad's IDMax Expands Capabilities in Strategic Partnership with Signzy

TEANECK, N.J., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veratad Technologies, a leading provider of age and identity verification solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Signzy, a global platform for digital identity services. This partnership is set to enhance Veratad's verification platforms by incorporating a broad range of digital identity verification services including those offered to verify citizens of India.

This partnership will allow Veratad to offer streamlined customer onboarding processes and enhanced age and identity verification services to businesses in India, or any business serving Indian customers. The Signzy services will all be made available through Veratad's VX integrated identity orchestration platform and Veratad's IDMax reusable identity ecosystem.

John E. Ahrens, CEO at Veratad, expressed his enthusiasm for their new partnership, remarking, "Our collaboration with Signzy significantly enhances our verification capabilities and improves our service offerings for Indian customers. I am completely confident this partnership will elevate the trust and satisfaction of our clients and their end users."

The alliance introduces robust digital trust capabilities to the Veratad 'IDMax' ecosystem, ensuring that businesses can meet regulatory standards while enhancing security protocols and customer experience.

Ankit Ratan, CEO of Signzy commented, "This partnership marks a significant milestone in our efforts to redefine digital trust and identity verification. We are excited to support businesses in their global expansion by improving their identity verification processes and enhancing customer interactions."

The initiative aims to simplify age and identity verification processes and align with India's digitization goals, supporting the transition towards a digital economy.

For further details on Veratad, the 'IDMax' feature, and the partnership with Signzy, please visit Veratad's website at: https://veratad.com/methods/reusable-identity/

About Veratad Technologies

Veratad is a global leader in age and identity verification solutions, enhancing security and compliance for businesses worldwide. With cutting-edge verification technologies, Veratad helps businesses reduce fraud, comply with regulations, and ensure secure customer interactions across various industries, including commerce, finance, healthcare, e-learning, and telecommunications. Veratad prioritizes data protection and user privacy, building trust and facilitating smooth transactions to foster long-term relationships.

For more information, visit: https://veratad.com

About Signzy

Signzy is a market leader in AI-powered digital identity solutions, enabling businesses to seamlessly onboard users while maintaining regulatory compliance across 180+ countries. Signzy takes advanced security measures to safeguard sensitive customer data from fraud and cyberattacks. Signzy's advanced APIs empower businesses to reduce fraud, adhere to legal compliance globally, and create seamless customer experiences in the most cost-effective manner.

For more information, visit: www.signzy.com

