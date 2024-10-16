Spectrum QC eco Advances Sustainability in Single-Use Medical Devices While Delivering the First-Pass Success of GlideScope

BOTHELL, Wash., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verathon , a global leader in airway management solutions, announces the launch of their first single-use video laryngoscope made with bio-based plastics.1 Spectrum QC eco was designed with the environment in mind while offering the trusted performance of GlideScope. With this innovative product, Verathon is demonstrating that excellence in patient care can coexist with care for our environment.

Verathon Debuts First Single-Use Video Laryngoscope Made With Bio-Based Plastics Verathon GlideScope Spectrum QC Eco

Spectrum QC eco is made with an 80% bio-based plastic shell via the mass balance approach, certified by International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS.1 The bio-based materials have a 74% lower carbon footprint compared to fossil fuel-based alternatives.2 This is accomplished without compromising performance.

With sustainability becoming a growing priority for many global healthcare organizations, hospitals are reducing waste, improving energy efficiency, and seeking better alternatives for medical supplies. Their focus closely aligns with Verathon's commitment to innovate for our clinicians while always considering the environment.

"Verathon GlideScope has been a trusted brand for our institution. They have a long history of clinician-focused innovation. Seeing them add sustainability to their innovation agenda, with the launch of Spectrum QC eco, is both commendable and exciting for the future of single-use video laryngoscopes." said Dr. Mark Ramzy, a veteran critical care and emergency medicine doctor with RWJ Barnabas Health System.

Verathon is dedicated to supporting hospitals and healthcare organizations on their environmental journey, with no compromise to high-quality patient care and safety.

"As a market leader in single-use medical devices, we are demonstrating that exceptional patient care and care for the environment are not mutually exclusive. We are excited about launching Spectrum QC eco to our customers. This is a big step forward and further reinforces our commitment to sustainability," said Earl Thompson, President of Verathon.

Spectrum QC eco is Commercially available in the United States only.

More information about Spectrum QC eco can be found here

About Verathon

Verathon is a global medical device company focused on supporting customers by being their trusted partner, delivering high-quality products that endure over time and ensure clinical and economic utility. Two areas where Verathon has significantly impacted patient care, and become the market leader in each, are airway management and bladder volume measurement. The company's GlideScope video laryngoscopy and BFlex bronchoscopy solutions and its BladderScan portable ultrasound products effectively address unmet needs for healthcare providers. Verathon, a subsidiary of Roper Technologies, is headquartered in Bothell, Washington, and has international subsidiaries in Canada, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://www.verathon.com .

Additionally, here you can find all press releases https://www.verathon.com/news

Media room : https://thewonderlandagency.box.com/s/qg76wbt3711ko39937ohvx3e18xszpp7

https://x.com/verathon

https://www.linkedin.com/company/verathon/

https://www.instagram.com/lifeatverathon/

https://www.facebook.com/verathon

1 The raw material of the shells is linked to 80% bio-circular feedstock, which is allocated via the mass balance approach based on the amount of bio-circular material sourced in its production.

2 The raw material has a 74% lower carbon footprint than a fossil-fuel based plastic, based on Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) sourcing data on file.

Media Contact:

Cristina Calvet

[email protected]

SOURCE Verathon