Verato Honored with Pinnacle Award for Enterprise Innovation in Technology

Identity intelligence leader earns recognition for Verato MDM Cloud™ master data management solution

MCLEAN, Va., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verato®, the identity intelligence company, today announced that it has been honored as a Platinum winner in the 2026 Pinnacle Awards in the Enterprise Innovation, Technology category.

Verato received recognition for Verato MDM Cloud™, a cloud-native master data management solution that provides a trusted identity foundation for a comprehensive Patient 360 across healthcare organizations. Healthcare initiatives such as digital front doors, patient access transformation, CRM, analytics, and AI often fall short when identity data remains fragmented, inaccurate, and disconnected across clinical, digital, operational, and partner systems. Verato MDM Cloud™ addresses this issue by not only matching records once but also maintaining a dynamic identity record that is continuously resolved, enriched, and kept accurate across all systems and interactions over time.

"Healthcare organizations cannot deliver connected, personalized experiences without first knowing "who is who" across all systems and interactions," said Laura Carson, chief marketing officer, Verato. "This recognition affirms what our customers already know: Trusted identity is the foundation for digital transformation, coordinated care, analytics, AI readiness, and growth. We are proud that Verato MDM Cloud™ helps leading healthcare organizations turn identity into a strategic asset—and ultimately, into better outcomes for the patients and communities they serve."

The Pinnacle Awards recognize the contributions of global industries and the markets they serve, honoring companies that drive ongoing market growth through a judging process led each year by industry executives, media professionals, and consultants.

Verato was established to solve one of healthcare's most persistent data challenges: accurately recognizing patients, consumers, and providers across fragmented clinical, digital, operational, and partner systems. When organizations cannot consistently identify the same person across these environments, the consequences are real disjointed patient experiences, delayed care coordination, unreliable analytics and AI, poor outreach, referral leakage, and rising costs from manual data governance.

At the core of Verato MDM Cloud™ is Verato Referential Matching®, the company's patented approach to identity resolution, which has been independently verified to be 24% more accurate than the matching approaches found in other MDMs, EMPIs, and EHRs. This accuracy advantage translates directly into stronger analytics, more personalized engagement, and higher-quality AI inputs for the organizations that depend on it.

The solution enriches every identity record with demographic, address, socioeconomic, and provider details, then delivers trusted data into the platforms healthcare organizations already use—including Epic®, Salesforce®, Snowflake®, and Google BigQuery®. Verato extends beyond matching with real-time digital identity verification powered by CLEAR®, AI-powered data governance, and advanced out-of-the-box insights that help organizations identify high-opportunity populations and build smarter cohorts for more personalized growth and engagement.

By creating a unified identity foundation, Verato helps healthcare organizations improve engagement and access, support coordinated care, strengthen analytics and AI, reduce operational complexity, and ensure that every system uses the same, accurate view of each person.

About Verato

Verato®, the identity intelligence company, solves the problem that drives everything else—Knowing Who Is Who™. Proven in healthcare. Trusted everywhere.

Verato MDM Cloud™ delivers unprecedented identity intelligence by combining industry-leading identity accuracy with enterprise-wide data mastering to unify, enrich, and manage identities across systems of insight, engagement, and record—unlocking more accurate, actionable data insights.

With complete, accurate, and trusted identity intelligence, Verato improves business results by powering exceptional consumer experiences and patient outcomes, fueling business growth, accelerating AI readiness, boosting productivity, and reducing costs across every business process that consumes identity. For more information, visit verato.com.

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SOURCE Verato