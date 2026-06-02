Verato Named 2026 Healthcare & Life Sciences Snowflake Product Partner of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verato, the identity intelligence company, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 26, that it has been named the 2026 Healthcare & Life Sciences Snowflake Product Partner of the Year award winner by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company.

Verato was recognized for its achievements as part of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, helping joint customers create a trusted identity foundation for analytics and AI by delivering accurate, unified, and enriched identity context data directly within Snowflake. Verato powers a single source of truth for identity across healthcare and life sciences organizations, resulting in more reliable insights, trusted AI initiatives, and improved patient and customer experiences.

Through its Snowflake Native App on Snowflake Marketplace, Verato brings real-time identity intelligence into Snowflake. Together, Verato and Snowflake unlock critical insights and efficiencies that power agentic AI and data driven workflows to deliver exceptional customer experiences — the ultimate game changer for acquiring and retaining customers, enhancing brand reputation, competing in the market, and driving growth.

"Being named 2026 Healthcare & Life Sciences Snowflake Product Partner of the Year underscores the critical role identity plays in powering modern data unification and AI driven workflows across the patient journey," said Joaquim Neto, chief strategy officer of Verato. "Together with Snowflake, we're delivering foundational identity context that powers every AI agent and data driven decision to be trustworthy, actionable and auditable at enterprise scale, enabling more personalized patient experiences, better outcomes and faster innovation."

"Verato's differentiated approach to identity intelligence addresses one of the most fundamental challenges in healthcare and life sciences — helping ensure data is accurate, connected, and ready for AI," said Amy Kodl, senior vice president, Worldwide Alliances & Channels, Snowflake. "By bringing high-fidelity identity data natively into the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, Verato is enabling our joint customers to unlock more trusted insights, improve outcomes, and scale their data-driven innovation."

Learn more about Verato and Snowflake on Snowflake Marketplace here. Check out keynotes from Snowflake Summit 26, live or on-demand here, and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X.

About Verato

Verato®, the identity intelligence company, solves the problem that drives everything else—Knowing Who Is Who™. Proven in healthcare. Trusted everywhere.

Verato MDM Cloud™ delivers unprecedented identity intelligence by combining industry-leading identity accuracy with enterprise-wide data mastering to unify, enrich, and manage identities across systems of insight, engagement, and record—unlocking more accurate, actionable data insights.

With complete, accurate, and trusted identity intelligence, Verato improves business results by powering exceptional consumer experiences and patient outcomes, fueling business growth, accelerating AI readiness, boosting productivity, and reducing costs across every business process that consumes identity. For more information, visit verato.com.

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SOURCE Verato