Verato Recognized as One to Watch in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Verato fuels success in Integration and Data Modeling through collaboration with Snowflake AI Data Cloud

CANNES, France, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verato, the identity intelligence company, today announced at Cannes Lions 2026 that it has been recognized by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, as an Integration and Data Modeling One to Watch in The Modern Marketing Data Stack: Governing the Agentic Enterprise. Verato was identified in Snowflake's report as One to Watch in the Integration and Data Modeling Category for powering exceptional experiences in Snowflake by solving the problem that drives everything else — knowing who is who.

Now in its fifth year, Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report reflects a major shift in how marketing organizations operate—from fragmented tools toward AI-driven, agentic systems built on governed data foundations. This edition draws on insights from more than 11,500 Snowflake customers and ecosystem partners across 13 categories, highlighting how organizations are bringing industry-leading applications directly to their data to drive faster execution and proven business outcomes across the marketing lifecycle, while addressing the growing demands of data gravity, privacy and trust.

"Organizations can't deliver meaningful, AI-driven experiences without first solving identity," said Joaquim Neto, chief strategy office at Verato. "Being recognized by Snowflake as a One to Watch reflects our momentum in helping enterprises unify fragmented data into a trusted, complete 360 degree view of each individual—enabling more precise personalization, better measurement, and stronger outcomes for customers and patients alike."

Verato's Snowflake Native App, available on Snowflake Marketplace, enables organizations to seamlessly synchronize identity data from Verato MDM Cloud™ directly within their Snowflake environments to create a trusted identity foundation for analytics, AI, and customer engagement. Verato, leveraging Snowflake, helps enterprises unify customer identity data at scale, accelerating Customer 360 initiatives and improving marketing performance while maintaining strong governance and privacy standards.

"Organizations looking to operationalize AI and agentic marketing need accurate, connected, and trustworthy customer identity data," said Denise Persson, chief marketing officer at Snowflake. "Verato's approach to identity intelligence within the Snowflake ecosystem helps joint customers create reliable customer profiles in Snowflake, enabling more personalized engagement, stronger analytics, and better business outcomes."

Learn more about The Modern Marketing Data Stack here.

About Verato

Verato®, the identity intelligence company, solves the problem that drives everything else—Knowing Who Is Who™. Proven in healthcare. Trusted everywhere.

Verato MDM Cloud™ delivers unprecedented identity intelligence by combining industry-leading identity accuracy with enterprise-wide data mastering to unify, enrich, and manage identities across systems of insight, engagement, and record—unlocking more accurate, actionable data insights.

With complete, accurate, and trusted identity intelligence, Verato improves business results by powering exceptional consumer experiences and patient outcomes, fueling business growth, accelerating AI readiness, boosting productivity, and reducing costs across every business process that consumes identity. For more information, visit verato.com.

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SOURCE Verato