Veraview LLC Completes Project With Explore & More

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veraview LLC, a Buffalo-based multimedia communications company, has announced the completion of its two-year project with Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum, located at the city's growing Canalside. The collaboration, which began June 2017 and culminated June 2019, involved the execution of the museum's cutting-edge technology systems, including server and network implementation, WiFi set-up, conference telephone system, surveillance cameras, paging system and digital signage.

Before the project was underway, Veraview worked closely with Explore & More's team in the preliminary analysis and design process. From the beginning, Veraview was involved in ensuring all the museum's technology requirements were met in accordance with the organization's intended visitor experience, as well as operational and management protocols.

"As a full-service integration company, we were involved in this project from the early stages of conceptualization to its final execution – from analysis, design and engineering to installation, training and support," explained Ken Szczepanski, president of Veraview LLC.

"Having Veraview as our primary technology partner allowed us to work with a team that was sensitive to our budget and staffing levels," said Michelle Urbanczyk, CEO of Explore & More. "The company's 'full integration approach' has ensured that our employees can perform all aspects of their jobs efficiently using the most advanced technology."

Though the project is completed, Veraview is still in the process of providing technology training to Explore & More's staff. The company will continue providing ongoing tech support and assistance to the organization.

About Veraview LLC

Founded in 2000, Veraview offers a diverse and experienced team of communications, network, and audiovisual professionals that understand today's cutting-edge applications and ever-changing technologies. From a single room to an entire building, Veraview provides complete solutions tailored to meet your needs today while planning for tomorrow. To learn more, visit veraview.com.

About Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum

Explore & More is a world-class children's museum that uses immersive exhibits to celebrate the power of play through seven engaging play zones and three educational play studios with four floors of fun to explore. The 43,000 square foot museum features interactive exhibits that tell the unique story of Western New York's waterways, culture, traditions, architecture, agriculture, sports, industries and innovations.

