Veraxx Appoints Mark Gray as Executive Chairman and Chris Conrad as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Growth Officer

Gray and Conrad will work closely together and alongside the Veraxx Board of Directors on several specific growth-focused objectives. These include evolving the company's overall strategy, pursuing opportunities in new markets—most notably growing its relationship with U.S. Department of Defense agencies and international customers—and increasing its overall business value as a premier developer of high-fidelity flight training solutions.

Prior to joining Veraxx, Gray was the President and CEO of ASRC Federal from 2014-2020. During his tenure, Gray led ASRC Federal to nearly $1.5B in sales, more than doubling both revenue and earnings over six years through significant organic and strategic acquisitive growth. Gray has also held senior executive roles with URS, INDUS and Anteon in operations, strategy and business development capacities. He began his career in civil service at the Naval Air Systems Command.

"Mark possesses a wealth of knowledge in military aviation simulation and training and a long track record of leading successful growth," said Chris Conrad, CEO and CGO, Veraxx. "He shares our commitment to delivering high-quality and high-fidelity flight simulators and tactical training environments. Given his track record of leading and growing businesses—in addition to his knowledge of our industry and company—we recognized Mark would be the ideal Executive Chairman to help us at this time in Veraxx's strategic evolution."

As a company co-founder and owner, Conrad has been with Veraxx since its inception in 1999. In addition to being responsible for the company's execution and growth, Conrad is an electrical and software engineer and understands what it takes to bid, win and deliver world-class military aviation training systems. Under Chris' leadership, Veraxx has consistently delivered all training solutions and products within contract cost, schedule and performance requirements. He began his career at Link Simulation.

"I am honored to work with the Veraxx Board of Directors to collectively advance our future growth strategy and business value. I have known Chris and the Board members since the company's inception over 20 years ago. We all share a strong vision and passion for improving military mission readiness by developing state-of-the-art flight simulators and realistic tactical, distributed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance training environments," added Gray.

To learn more about Veraxx's training solutions visit: www.veraxx.com .

About Veraxx

Veraxx Engineering Corporation ( Veraxx ) was founded in 1999 to develop and deliver high-fidelity, software concurrent, immersive solutions for flight training. Veraxx's realistic training systems have become a standard for military flight training, enabling pilots to accomplish realistic mission-critical training tasks on the ground—so they are fully prepared to meet challenges in the air. Veraxx's knowledge of what works, combined with its hard-earned reputation for delivering on time and within budget, ensure that the training solutions it provides meet the most stringent specifications—and outperform expectations. Veraxx delivers high-fidelity training that maximizes mission readiness.

SOURCE Veraxx Engineering Corporation

Related Links

http://www.veraxx.com

