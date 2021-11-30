Veraxx Wins $46M US Marine Corps Aviation Distributed Virtual Training Environment Contract

Veraxx Wins $46M US Marine Corps Aviation Distributed Virtual Training Environment (ADVTE) Unrestricted Contract Tweet this

"Veraxx has provided technical support for U.S. Marine Corps' networked and integrated training for more than 20 years. We are proud to have earned this opportunity to continue enhancing and evolving ADVTE and will continue to work closely and collaboratively with the Marines and our acquisition community teammates in doing so," said Chris Conrad, CEO of Veraxx.

About Veraxx

Veraxx Engineering Corporation ( Veraxx ) was founded in 1999 to develop and deliver high-fidelity, software concurrent, immersive solutions for flight training. Veraxx's realistic training systems have become a standard for military flight training, enabling pilots and aircrew to accomplish realistic mission-critical training tasks on the ground—so they are fully-prepared to meet challenges in the air. Veraxx's knowledge of what works, combined with its hard-earned reputation for delivering on time and within budget, ensure the training solutions it provides meet the most stringent specifications—and outperform expectations.

