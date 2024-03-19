Verb Biotics Announces Data from Preclinical Studies to Support Foundational Gut Microbiome Health from Newly Launched Keystone Postbiotic™

BOSTON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verb Biotics, a microbiome health ingredient company, today announced preliminary preclinical data from their newly launched Keystone Postbiotic™, a foundational gut microbiome solution to help support and strengthen gut microbiome health. Approximately 70% of US consumers struggle with gut health symptoms, of these consumers, 40% say these issues affects their everyday lives.1 Studies increasing show that a bacteria-diverse and well-balanced gut microbiome is crucial to our digestive health and overall wellbeing.2,3,4

According to the International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics (ISAPP), postbiotics are beneficial inanimate microbes and/or their components that provide a health benefit to the host.5 A key differentiator to probiotics is that postbiotics refer to inactivated microbial cells, not live microorganisms, that have a demonstrated functional health benefit. Since postbiotics are inactivated, they maintain viability, stability, and efficacy in a wide range of product formats enabling a broader range of product innovation and applications.

Keystone Postbiotic™ is a combination of well-characterized probiotic strains fermented on oats with the option to add grapeseed extract for additional functionality and antioxidants. These specific strains, grains, and plant-based ingredients have been intentionally selected for their collective capabilities to positively influence the gut's microbial balance.

Verb Biotics has conducted thorough in-vitro and preliminary human studies to understand how Keystone Postbiotics' deliberately chosen active components contribute to maintaining a robust gut microbiome and a well-regulated immune response.

Data from the studies demonstrated the overlapping functions of the components in Keystone Postbiotic™:

- increased populations of key bacteria important in overall gut microbiome health

- enhanced production of short-chain fatty acids that support intestinal epithelial health

- regulated levels of cytokines, which are signaling proteins, to modulate immune response and support improved gut-barrier function

In preclinical studies, the use of Keystone Postbiotic™ increased endogenous Bifidobacteria in human stool more than 50 times compared to the control. Keystone Postbiotic™ plus grapeseed extract increased endogenous Bifidobacteria in human stool over 300 times compared to the control. Bifidobacteria are known for their modulation of the immune system and correlated with a healthy intestinal barrier.

In human fecal samples, butyrate levels significantly increased in subjects who followed a western diet. Butyrate is a short-chain fatty acid which has anti-inflammatory properties, has been shown to tighten the intestinal barrier to support intestinal epithelial health, and promotes microbial diversity.

Using the TEER (transepithelial electrical resistance) assay, the barrier function of the intestinal epithelium was measured both with and without the presence of Keystone Postbiotic™ during a time of inflammatory stress (TNF⍺). A decreased intestinal barrier function (leaky vs tight) can result in gastrointestinal issues. In studies using human intestinal epithelial cells (Caco-2 cells) as a model of intestinal barrier function, Keystone Postbiotic™ restored epithelial barrier integrity after inflammatory stress faster than inflammatory stress alone.

Noah Zimmerman, Verb Biotics' chief technology officer states, "We have generated exciting data demonstrating the ability of Keystone Postbiotic™ to not only support vital members of the microbiome but also strengthen the integrity of the gut lining. By combining overlapping mechanisms of action, Keystone will provide a benefit to a broader range of people compared to using only a single MOA."

The preclinical data contributed to the decision by Verb Biotics to commence human clinical studies in January 2024 to evaluate the potential support of foundational gut microbiome health by Keystone Postbiotic™. Results from the clinical studies are expected to be released during Summer 2024.

Keystone Postbiotic™ combines strains, grains, and botanicals to deliver functional redundancy to support foundational gut microbiome health. It is shelf-stable and process-stable and can be added to a wide range of applications, including capsules, gummies, powders, softgels, as well as functional foods and beverages such as bars and sodas. Because of its low water content, it can be effective alone or it can be stacked with other ingredients, including probiotics, for added benefits.

"The advent of efficacious postbiotics opens the door to greater product applications compared to live probiotics. Keystone Postbiotics' high stability enables substantial innovation for functional food and beverage brands as well as dietary supplement formats such as gummies and powders" summarized Todd Beckman, Verb Biotics chief executive officer.



About Verb Biotics

Verb Biotics is a microbiome health ingredient company whose mission is to improve human health. Verb "biotics" ingredients are developed to deliver specific metabolites with targeted mechanisms of action to address functional health categories such as foundational gut microbiome health, gut-brain health, and healthy metabolism. From discovery to scale, the company applies science, biotechnology, and intentional development to deliver probiotics, postbiotics, and synbiotics for the business-to-business functional food, beverage, and dietary supplement industries.

To learn more, please visit us at www.verbbiotics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

