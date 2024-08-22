Verb Expands Leadership Team with Two Key Hires

The Award-Winning Experiential Agency Adds a Head of Marketing and Growth and an Executive Creative Director

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today brand experience powerhouse Verb is announcing that it has hired Kelle Coleman as head of marketing and growth and Kindra Meyer as executive creative director (ECD). The two key hires will help expand Verb's existing business and creative offerings as the rapidly-expanding agency continues its streak of client wins and growth.

Verb announced that it has hired Kindra Meyer as executive creative director (left) and Kelle Coleman as head of marketing and growth (right).

Kelle joins the Verb team after thirteen years at Nielsen, where she was most recently senior vice president, strategic partnership and experience. As head of marketing and growth, a newly-created role at Verb, Kelle will be responsible for all strategic marketing initiatives and business development, and tasked with expanding the agency's growing roster.

"We've loved working with Kelle over the past six years and are excited to have her on board as a Verb team member," said Yadira Harrison, Co-founder, Verb. "As we look to the future of Verb and how we want to grow our business, Kelle is a key component of that vision."

Prior to joining Nielsen, Kelle worked at Macy's where she joined the National Partnership Marketing team. She managed strategic development and procurement of partnerships with brands such as American Express, Unilever and Patron Spirits Company for key Macy's campaign planning and event initiatives such as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the 4th of July Fireworks.

"My friends call me 'the chief experience officer,'" said Coleman. "I'm passionate about brand experience and bringing together the best partners — that's what attracted me to Verb. I've known that Yadira and Shannon have been doing amazing work in the space, and I want to help them evolve the agency and take what they've built to new heights."

Kindra Meyer comes on as full time ECD after consulting with Verb since April 2023, where her disruptive creative projects garnered one billion+ EMM impressions, and helped land Verb's first major retainer. In her new role, she will be responsible for growing the multi-dimensional creative squad, maintaining creative excellence across current and new business opportunities, and rebranding the agency.

"Kindra is an iconic creative visionary who inspires us to push the boundaries of what's possible every day. We could not be happier that she has chosen to join our team" said Shannon Simpson Jones, Co-founder of Verb. "We know that she will continue to inspire and challenge us and ultimately move Verb forward."

Kindra is an outspoken queer leader with 20+ years of industry experience leading creative departments at integrated, traditional and experiential agencies. Her work has garnered numerous industry awards including The Clios, One Show, Shortys, and Ex Awards.

"I have never felt as respected, seen, heard, and supported in my career as I do at Verb," said Kindra. "Shannon and Yadira have built an agency on a foundation of intention, honesty, diversity and creative bravery which is truly a joy to be a part of. I wake up each day grateful to help this place grow, and see limitless possibilities in our potential to help our clients thrive, and impact the industry for the better."

Both Kelle and Kindra will work alongside Head of Accounts Pauline Cronin, Head of Production Chris Bannon, Head of Operations Karlet Hewitt, Head of Business Affairs & Finance Sir Charles Hill and Interim Head of Guest Experience, Isaac Norbe as part of Verb's new leadership team. With these key new additions to an already award-winning team, Verb is well poised to continue breaking the brand experience mold.

About Verb

Verb is an award winning brand experience agency. Founded in 2018 by industry veterans Shannon Simpson Jones and Yadira Noelle Harrison, Verb ideates and executes campaigns, activations, partnerships, pop-ups and creator collaborations that elicit emotion, demand attention and ignite culture. The agency has produced headline-grabbing work for clients like Airbnb, Amazon, Nielsen and Netflix. In 2024, Verb was named Ad Age Experiential Agency of the Year and to Inc. 5000, and founders Shannon and Yadira earned spots on the Inc. Female Founders 250 list. For more information, visit https://www.pickaverb.com .

SOURCE Verb