Verb Hair Care Unveils Curl Oil: A Lightweight, High-Performance Oil That Enhances Curl Definition, Shine, and Frizz Control

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verb Hair Care, the go-to destination for clean, salon-quality haircare at one accessible price point, is expanding its curl portfolio with the launch of Curl Oil, a breakthrough, lightweight styling oil designed to enhance curl definition and deliver shiny, defined, frizz-free curls across all curl types and textures.

Verb Curl Oil

Powered by a nourishing blend of sweet almond oil, argan oil, and castor oil, plus Verb's proprietary SunflowerCurl™ Complex, Curl Oil deeply conditions and moisturizes curls while maintaining lightweight slip and natural movement. The result: healthy, polished, touchable curls, even in high humidity.

True to Verb's commitment to performance-backed formulas, Curl Oil is clinically proven to deliver:

81% more defined curls for up to 24 hours in high humidity *

24-hour moisture *

86% less frizz for up to 24 hours in high humidity*

Designed to be as versatile as curl routines themselves, Curl Oil is a true multitasker. It can be used as a pre-wash treatment to help strengthen strands, a styling oil to lock in moisture, a curl separator to break gel casts, a style finisher to reduce shrinkage, or a detangler for smooth, manageable curls.

"Curl Oil was developed to celebrate every curl pattern and texture," says Meg Lerner, Vice President of Marketing at Verb Products. "We wanted a formula that delivers serious definition, moisture, and frizz control without weighing curls down—something that seamlessly fits into any curl routine so curls, waves, and coils can look and feel bouncy, soft, and defined."

Verb Curl Oil ($22) is available now at verbproducts.com and will roll out to select retailers including ULTA Beauty, SalonCentric, Amazon, and salons nationwide in the coming weeks.

*Proven results in a third-party testing lab.

About Verb Hair Care

Verb was born in Austin and raised in New York with one unwavering mission: to deliver clean, cruelty-free and affordable salon-quality hair products.

More than a decade later, their mission remains the same—to celebrate individuality and create a lasting, positive impact among their hair-loving community—because every great story needs a Verb.

