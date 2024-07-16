Verb Products Debuts Two Launches and a New and Improved Hydrate Collection

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verb Products, the destination for salon-quality haircare at one set price, introduces two new products—Hydrate Oil and Hydrate Styling Cream—to its improved Hydrate Collection. When used as a system, this performance-driven collection delivers 7x more hydration to hair and reduces frizz by 77% for visibly shiny, healthy hair.*

Verb Product's New and Improved Hydrate Collection

Building on the success of the brand's highly acclaimed, cult-favorite Ghost Oil, Verb leveraged its formulation expertise in the oil category to introduce an even more hydrating option for those looking to target top hair concerns of dehydration and frizz. A multi-benefit product, the new Hydrate Oil is expertly designed to drench hair with hydration—while providing heat protection—for silky, frizz-free strands. Backed by clinical research, this everyday, easy-to-use oil is proven to provide 10x more hydration, reduce frizz by 68%, and increase shine by 101%.**

Hydrate Styling Cream, another new addition to the Hydrate collection, broadens the brand's portfolio of stylers and is designed to hydrate and reduce frizz while adding light hold for smooth hair. Formulated with argan oil, babassu oil, moisture-locking ceramides, and flexible polymers, this product is clinically proven to reduce frizz by 75% and provide hair with 4x more hydration for sleek and shiny hairstyles.**

Committed to continued innovation and excellence in the haircare category, the entire Verb Hydrate Collection has been updated to feature improved formulas with new, science-backed ingredients for stronger performance. To make customer usage more experiential, all Hydrate products now feature a luxe and inviting new fragrance with notes of amber and warm jasmine. The Hydrate Collection includes six products: Hydrate Oil (NEW), Hydrate Styling Cream (NEW), Hydrate Shampoo, Hydrate Conditioner, Hydrate Leave-In Conditioner, and Hydrate Mask.

"Our new Hydrate Collection provides unparalleled hydration and is a testament to our commitment to innovation," said Meg Lerner, Vice President of Marketing at Verb Products. "At Verb, we strive to create products that not only address common hair concerns but also enhance the overall haircare experience for our customers."

Verb's Hydrate Collection is available now at www.verbproducts.com and at select retailers including Sephora, ULTA Beauty, ULTA Beauty at Target, Amazon, and salons across the country.

*Proven results in a third-party testing lab when using the full Verb Hydrate Collection

**Proven results in a third-party testing lab

About Verb Products

The salon-founded brand was born in Austin and raised in New York with one unwavering mission: to deliver the best salon-quality hair care at one set price. Verb's 'only good stuff' commitment means products with no parabens, no gluten, and no harmful sulfates, plus everything is PETA-certified cruelty-free.

SOURCE Verb Products