Verb Products Introduces New Curl Defining Mask and Reformulation of the Curl Collection

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verb Products, the destination for salon-quality hair care at one-set price ($20), introduces the Curl Defining Mask alongside its newly reformulated Curl Collection. The new and improved product range provides rich moisture for plump, bouncy curls and is clinically proven to increase curl definition for waves, curls and coils.

Curl Defining Mask is a lightweight mask that hydates curls, promotes curl pattern memory and reduces frizz. Designed with results in mind, the Curl Defining Mask is clinically proven to reduce frizz by 84% and increase curl retention by 20%.*

Verb's Curl Collection is powered by their proprietary SunflowerCurl™ Complex, along with castor oil and jojoba oil. This unique formulation features a blend of oils from all parts of the sunflower to help nourish, detangle, and define curly hair while helping protect against dryness and breakage. All Curl offerings contain a gentle citrus scent with notes of oatmeal and pink grapefruit. The collection has been updated to feature a vibrant new colorway for enhanced visibility in store and all Curl products now possess more sustainable and eco-conscious packaging with, at minimum, 50% PCR materials. All Verb Products are formulated without parabens, gluten, or harmful sulfates and are PETA Certified cruelty-free.

The Curl Collection consists of five product offerings:

Curl Defining Mask (NEW): A defining mask that provides rich moisture, curl definition and retention and reduced frizz

Verb's Curl Collection is available now at www.verbproducts.com and at select retailers, including Sephora, ULTA Beauty, ULTA Beauty at Target, and select salon locations across the country.

*Proven results in a third-party testing lab when using the full Verb Curl Collection

About Verb Products

The salon-founded brand was born in Austin and raised in New York, with one unwavering mission to deliver the best salon-quality hair care at one set ($20) price. Verb's 'only good stuff' commitment means products with no parabens, no gluten, and no harmful sulfates, plus everything is PETA-certified cruelty-free.

