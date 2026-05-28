VERB Unveils Brand Refresh with New "Your Hair Says It All," Brand Campaign

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VERB unveils "Your Hair Says It All," a new brand campaign anchored by the tagline "Hair that Speaks" that reframes hair as a form of personal expression rather than a fixed look.

The campaign marks the first major initiative under VERB's brand refresh, which includes a redefined narrative and new visual identity, built around the idea that hair is an act of self-expression. VERB celebrates hair as an essential expression of you that is endlessly evolving and exploring every version of who you are today + who you want to be tomorrow.

Verb Products

This signals a deliberate evolution from a functional product-led story to a brand platform rooted in the emotional journey of hair.

Meg Lerner, VP of Marketing of VERB, said,

"VERB has always stood for accessible, high-quality haircare without compromise. Our refresh is about honoring that foundation while continuing the bigger conversation, one that recognizes hair as one of the most personal ways we show up in the world. VERB is with you every step of your hair journey, from slicked buns to lived-in texture, sleek straight strands to natural volume in between. We create products that support individuality without restriction, because your hair should move the way you do: freely, confidently, and without hesitation."

VERB will be kicking off the campaign with its hero franchise, Ghost™ Collection, their bestselling weightless formula that helped pioneer the category and remains the brand's most recognized collection with the iconic Ghost™ Oil as the brands #1 bestseller.

Since launching in 2013 as the first weightless hair oil, Ghost™ Oil has built a cult following for its lightweight finish for fine to medium hair types. It now anchors "Your Hair Says It All" as a proof point of the brand's clinical efficacy and everyday versatility to empower self-expression.

In celebration of the campaign, VERB hosted The House of VERB in early May with a multi-level immersive experience at the Pearl Box in Soho, NY, designed to bring "Every Version of You" to life through sound, style, and self-expression.

Celebrity hairstylist Dom Forletta led on-site styling touch-ups, personalized product recommendations, and expert tips aligned with each guest's selected hair mood, while DJ and reality star Nic Vans soundtracked the night with dynamic sets that turned the House of VERB into a celebration of mood, movement, and individuality.

About VERB Products

Born in Birds Barbershop, raised in Austin, rooted in self-expression. VERB stands for individuality with clinically proven, uncomplicated haircare at one set price. All VERB products are vegan, PETA-certified, cruelty-free, and clinically tested. Because being you should never feel out of reach. Whatever your hair type, texture or mood, VERB is here for every version of you.

SOURCE Verb Products