VERB Unveils Dynamic Rebrand to Usher In Its Next Era

The award-winning agency unveils a new visual identity and positioning, igniting the next phase of brand experience excellence

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018, Shannon Jones and Yadira Harrison launched VERB, a disruptive experiential agency built entirely by referral. Since then, VERB has made a name for itself by delivering never-been-done-before work for brands in hospitality, media & entertainment, and beyond earning recognition from Ad Age, Adweek, The Drum and Inc. Today, on the heels of their seventh anniversary, VERB is announcing its next chapter with a bold new brand identity and dynamic positioning, enhanced capabilities, and limitless ambition.

A Moment of Growth and Evolution

The rebrand visually signifies a bigger shift for the overall business. After a year of consistently delivering internet-breaking work 16x over, garnering multiple award wins, and bringing on key new hires with Executive Creative Director Kindra Meyer and Head of Marketing & Growth Kelle Coleman, VERB is ready to move beyond its roots in experiential marketing and growing exclusively through referrals. Now, as a full-service brand experience agency, VERB will continue to deliver top-tier builds, activations and stunts, along with creative platforms and fully integrated campaigns.

"While we're no longer by referral only, we're still for visionaries only," said co-founder Shannon Jones. "VERB has thrived through referrals, but this rebrand marks a turning point—an opportunity to proactively connect with brands that share our bold vision."

Meet the New VERB

VERB is a vibes-first brand experience agency whose actions create cultural reactions. For every VERB, there is a "reverb" impacting people, culture and clients. Every aspect of the rebrand reinforces this positioning, and springs from the agency's roots as rule-breakers and culture-makers. Today, VERB's new identity takes over, including an updated website, LinkedIn and Instagram pages.

The new identity and design system, driven by Executive Creative Director Kindra Meyer and brought to life through internal and external partners, brings VERB's action, joy and diversity to life through motion, 3D design, iconography and expanded colorways with their signature VERB green (now known as "Been Brat") at its core. Collaboration is also at the heart of the brand, and the system is crafted to be dynamic and ever-growing, with seasonal artist collabs and merch drops in the future.

"Our new branding finally matches the brilliance, culture, joy, and diversity that define this agency," said co-founder Yadira Harrison. "It's way past time we step into the spotlight. We're done with the lowercase vibes, the 'secret sauce,' and the subtle winks. We're claiming our work, our impact, and our brand—boldly and unapologetically."

Looking Ahead

VERB recently finalized a partnership with chef-crafted meal delivery service CookUnity, with a new experience set to launch in February. Another high-profile client collaboration is on the horizon, with details to be revealed later in Q1. In addition to client work, VERB is gearing up to debut its experience incubator, alongside a slate of proprietary initiatives designed to push the boundaries of brand engagement and cultural impact.

About VERB

Rule-breakers and culture-makers since 2018, VERB is a vibes-first brand experience agency whose actions create cultural reactions. The work we create makes people feel seen, valued, connected and obsessed. With hubs in Los Angeles and New York, the agency has produced headline-grabbing work for brands like Airbnb, Amazon, NBA, Nielsen, Lyft and MAX, and has been recognized as a top brand experience agency by ad trades and business press alike. To learn more about VERB, visit https://verb.agency , and follow on LinkedIn and Instagram .

