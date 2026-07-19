VERBAL BEGINNINGS TEAMSTERS TO LAUNCH STRIKE

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Teamsters Local 639

Jul 19, 2026, 17:00 ET

Maryland Behavior Technicians Demand a First Contract with Fair Wages

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 33 workers at Verbal Beginnings, represented by Teamsters Local 639, will launch a strike at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, July 20, due the company's refusal to negotiate a fair first collective bargaining agreement. The registered behavior technicians provide early intervention and other services for young children on the autism spectrum.

Living and working in one of the state's most expensive counties, these Teamsters are seeking livable wages that reflect the highly specialized services they provide to their community.

WHEN:

Monday, July 20

6:30 a.m. ET                                                           

WHO:

Teamsters Local 639 members and leaders        

WHERE:

The Verbal Beginnings Center

7300 Calhoun Pl

Rockville, MD 2085

Media Contact: 
Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 639

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