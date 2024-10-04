Verbal Selected for Healthworx 2024 Accelerator Cohort

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verbal, a leading innovator in healthcare AI solutions, today announced its invitation to join the 2024 Healthworx Accelerator cohort. As part of this selective program, Verbal will receive the mentorship, resources, and industry connections needed to advance its mission of enhancing quality and productivity for payers and providers across the healthcare ecosystem .

Healthworx Accelerator: Driving Innovation in Healthcare

Healthworx, the innovation arm of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, launched its accelerator to support startups transforming healthcare. This year's cohort features visionary companies tackling healthcare's biggest challenges, from improving patient outcomes to reducing costs and increasing efficiency.

Healthworx 2024 Accelerator

"We are honored to join the Healthworx 2024 Accelerator," said Waleed Mohsen, CEO of Verbal. "This opportunity will help us accelerate our mission of improving quality and productivity for payers and providers. We're excited to collaborate with industry leaders and fellow innovators to make a positive impact."

Verbal's Growth through Strategic Partnerships and Expert Guidance

As part of the program, Verbal will gain strategic partnerships, tailored support, and guidance from healthcare leaders. Verbal will also work with Healthworx's network of experts, investors, and veterans to refine its offerings and expand its reach.

The 2024 Cohort in Health Technology and Digital Health

The 2024 cohort includes startups across health technology and digital health, all poised to disrupt traditional healthcare and bring innovative solutions to market. The program offers hands-on support, positioning startups for rapid growth and impact.

For more information about Verbal's participation in the Healthworx 2024 Accelerator, please contact [email protected].

About Verbal

Verbal is the first AI Copilot for Clinical Operations, designed to help healthcare organizations boost revenues and productivity by automating training, quality assurance (QA), and clinical documentation—all within one holistic platform. Verbal is currently supporting customers in mental health, chronic condition management, substance use disorder, maternal health, and many other areas. It has already helped organizations double adherence to best practices, reduce time spent on administrative tasks by 74%, and gain 100% visibility into patient interactions.

SOURCE Verbal