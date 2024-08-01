Verbio launches ethanol production at its biorefinery plant in Nevada, Iowa

NEVADA, Iowa, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verbio has commenced the commercial production of corn-based ethanol at its biorefinery facility in Nevada, Iowa. The plant, a subsidiary of Europe`s leading biofuels and bioenergy producer Verbio SE, underwent a thorough commissioning process over the past six months resulting in the successful start of bioethanol production.

The Verbio Biorefinery in Nevada, IA, is the first of its kind in North America integrating bioethanol and RNG production.

The completion of this second phase of the Nevada plant`s strategy in the US market is the next milestone for the company. Operating as a full biorefinery, Verbio has installed a total capacity to produce 60 million gallons of corn-based ethanol per year and 2.3 million MMbtu of renewable natural gas (RNG).

"The start of ethanol production, in addition to our industrial-scale RNG operations since December 2021, means a landmark moment for us at Verbio," states Verbio CEO Claus Sauter. "Bioenergy as a growing global market plays a fundamental role in the transition towards sustainable mobility by providing RNG for transportation fuels, as well as for industrial and commercial uses."

New revenue stream for growers and added value for the region

The production in Nevada added 8 additional fermentation tanks, new equipment, a corn unloading facility and silo storage, as well as close to 50 full-time jobs. To secure feedstock for RNG and ethanol production, Verbio collaborates with local growers in the region. "By buying not only their ag residues, but as of now, also their corn, we are able to provide growers with additional revenue streams for their businesses. Our goal is to bring added value to the region. The sustainable production cycle we use at Verbio allows us to sell back high-quality co-products from our production, such as humus, two different soil amendments and corn oil," explains Greg Faith, Verbio Nevada plant President and General Manager.

Verbio Nevada is the first industrial-scale plant in North America coupling RNG and bioethanol production. The Nevada, Iowa plant has been converting corn stover to RNG since 2021. By using an innovative biorefinery concept, Verbio is now able to expand its operations to the next level. This additional process combines both bioethanol and associated biomethane production from corn stillage, a by-product from the ethanol production.

