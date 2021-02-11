Verbit Announces Live Deposition Solution for Real-Time Digital Court Reporting

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verbit , the leading AI-powered transcription platform, today announced the release of its new solution for real-time digital court reporting, Live Deposition. Verbit's new live transcription tool for depositions and legal proceedings is designed to meet the needs of today's court reporting market, which is experiencing delays due in part to the shortage of personnel available to service proceedings.

Verbit's Live Deposition tool will help legal businesses take on more work by allowing digital court reporters to exhibit real-time transcripts, generate immediate rough drafts and deliver final transcripts within 24 hours. The real-time tool will provide attorneys, legal agencies and court reporters with improved tracking and visibility, readbacks and playbacks during proceedings, research during breaks and third-party streaming options.

"Our Live Deposition solution fulfills this critical market need by utilizing advanced AI technology and a team of professional transcribers to augment manual labor and deliver our customers transcripts that they can trust with industry-leading accuracy," said Tom Livne, CEO and Co-Founder of Verbit.

Verbit's Live Deposition solution enables professionals to scale their businesses by providing them with the ability to take on work that they may have otherwise had to turn away due to bandwidth issues. This is due to Verbit's ability to deliver quick turnaround times to its customers, including rough drafts just one hour after a proceeding ends and 24-hour turnaround on final proofed and accurate transcripts.

Verbit's Live Deposition tool also provides legal agencies and court reporters with real-time transcripts, enabling read backs with timestamps, interactive audio search capabilities, an offline interactive player, as well as legal annotation and speaker diarization. Attorneys also have the ability to add private comments throughout the transcripts and to export them as templates for proper transcript formatting. Customers receive dedicated support with guidance from subject matter experts, as well as SOC 2, HIPAA and GDPR compliance.

About Verbit:

Verbit, a leading provider of interactive transcription and captioning solutions, transforms live and recorded video and audio captured during legal proceedings into accurate, admissible transcripts. The combination of Verbit's in-house AI technology and legal transcribers enables customers to increase operational capacity, serve more clients and complete more work. Verbit's tools, which recognize legal terminology, provide rough drafts as well as final transcripts. The Verbit platform provides clients with domain expertise and 24/7 support. Learn more at https://verbit.ai/ .

Media Contact:

Michal Roche

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

+972-52-3033008

SOURCE Verbit

Related Links

https://verbit.ai/

