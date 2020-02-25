Verda Innovations Launches Legal Cannabis E-commerce and Delivery Platform in Canada and USA

CONSUMERS CAN NOW FIND LICENSED, LEGAL DISPENSARIES, BROWSE LIVE MENUS, ORDER AHEAD FOR PICKUP AND RECEIVE SAME-DAY HOME DELIVERY WHERE REGULATIONS PERMIT

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Verda Innovations is revolutionizing the legal cannabis industry with the launch of its cutting-edge platform that offers a safe and accessible marketplace for legal cannabis retailers and consumers. The Verda platform enables users to find nearby licensed, legal recreational dispensaries, browse live menus of products and place online orders for in-store pickup and same-day home delivery where regulations permit.

"Our passion is to offer our customers peace of mind in knowing that the cannabis they are purchasing through our online directory is legal, regulated and safe to consume," says Evan Adcock, CEO of Verda. "We are the only platform built from the ground up, completely focused on compliance with government and regulating bodies, allowing Verda to combat the most pressing issues plaguing the cannabis industry."

With the legalization of cannabis, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of websites and smartphone apps that appear to sell legal cannabis, but are actually selling unregulated, illicit market cannabis. The proliferation of these prohibited substances is a danger to public health and hurts law-abiding retailers who are navigating a challenging regulatory environment. The Verda platform provides consumers with a convenient and reliable order and delivery experience in partnership with legal retailers, while operating in compliance with state and provincial legislation.

Verda's technology has been innovating the retail cannabis experience since early 2019, powering Saskatchewan-based Living Skies cannabis online store, Canada's first on-demand recreational cannabis delivery and e-commerce platform. Since adopting Verda's Platform, Living Skies Cannabis has seen delivery sales grow by, on average, 40% month-over-month. Building on this experience, Verda is now ready to expand and support legal dispensaries throughout Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, Illinois, and Massachusetts.

"By incorporating Verda's inventive and easy-to-use technology into our store, our consumer base has grown exponentially and we've propelled our business to new heights," says Cierra Sieben-Chuback, Owner of Living Skies. "No other company has put in as much thought and care into the process as the Verda team has."

In celebration of this exciting launch, for a limited time Verda is offering recreational store owners the opportunity to feature their shop in the platform at no cost, customize their profile, display a live inventory through POS integrations and accept orders online for in-store pick-up or same-day home delivery. In turn, retailers will boost sales without increasing operational costs, spiking customer satisfaction with ease of transaction and delivery.

"Verda's intuitive technology enhances retail operations through the use of customized analytics and integrated inventory. By facilitating a new cannabis retail experience, the Verda platform provides consumers with the only trustworthy source for legal cannabis in North America," says Jake Crow, CEO, and Co-Founder of BudTender.

Eager to continue rolling out the platform across viable locations throughout North America, with support from industry-leading technology and POS partners such as Budtender and COVA, Verda will continue to work diligently with governing bodies across Canada and the U.S to continue its dominance in the cannabis delivery space.

ABOUT VERDA:

Verda is coined as the first company in Canada to develop an e-commerce and directory platform for the legal cannabis industry. Live in Saskatchewan since July 2019, Verda allows consumers of legal age to view and order products directly from their smart device, including the ability to receive on-demand delivery right to their home. Working with licensed recreational retailers across Canada and the U.S, Verda provides a full turn-key solution for POS integration, and to support the click-and-collect model as well as on-demand delivery.

Revolutionizing cannabis delivery as we know, Verda provides consumers with a verified safe space to shop for products from their favourite local retailers, with the option for displaying live inventories, in-store pickup or same-day home delivery. Aiming to become the preferred option for ordering recreational cannabis, Verda provides a convenient, reliable, and enjoyable order and delivery experience, in a manner that is compliant with state and provincial regulations.

