Verdafero Expands Hospitality Sustainability Reporting with Comprehensive Scope 1, 2, and 3 Emissions Analysis

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdafero, a leader in sustainability and emissions reporting solutions, has announced the launch of an expanded emissions reporting service, now including full Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 emissions tracking, analysis, and reporting for the hospitality industry. This comprehensive offering empowers hospitality businesses to meet evolving regulatory requirements, benchmark sustainability performance, and advance toward their climate goals.

Verdafero Insights - GHG Dashboard

The new service provides hospitality organizations with a single, unified platform to measure direct emissions (Scope 1), purchased energy-related emissions (Scope 2), and indirect emissions across their value chain (Scope 3). With pressure mounting from regulators, investors, and corporate customers, the ability to accurately account for all emissions has become a critical factor in risk management, compliance, and brand reputation.

"Companies are increasingly expected to go beyond basic energy reporting and demonstrate real climate accountability," said Dr. Alastair Hood, CEO of Verdafero. "By expanding our services to include Scopes 1, 2, and 3, we're giving our clients the tools to track their environmental impact across the entire value chain and make informed, strategic decisions about sustainability while extending their customer base."

Verdafero's emissions reports are designed to assist with global sustainability frameworks such as the GHG Protocol, CDP, SEC climate disclosure rules, CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive), and other ESG reporting standards. This ensures that businesses not only meet compliance requirements but also gain meaningful insights into cost savings, operational efficiencies, and opportunities for emissions reduction.

Key features of Verdafero's expanded offering include:

Comprehensive GHG Accounting – Full Scope 1, 2, and 3 coverage across operations and supply chains.



– Full Scope 1, 2, and 3 coverage across operations and supply chains. Benchmarking & Insights – Clear data visualizations to compare performance against industry peers.



– Clear data visualizations to compare performance against industry peers. Risk & Opportunity Management – Identification of emissions hotspots for targeted reductions.

With this strategic launch, Verdafero strengthens its commitment to providing organizations with the clarity and confidence they need to lead in a low-carbon economy.

About Verdafero

Verdafero is a trusted provider of sustainability and environmental reporting solutions, specializing in emissions tracking, compliance reporting, and actionable business insights. By combining deep industry expertise with advanced analytics, Verdafero helps organizations reduce environmental impact, meet regulatory demands, and drive sustainable growth.

For more information, visit www.verdafero.com.

Contact:

Alastair Hood, CEO

Verdafero, Inc.

408 512 1159

[email protected]

SOURCE Verdafero