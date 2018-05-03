Verdafero's CEO Inducted into the 2018 Class of "Top 75 Elite Executives for Environmental Leader"

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdafero Inc. is proud to announce that its CEO, Dr. Alastair Hood, has been inducted into the 2018 Environmental Leader 75 list of elite executives in the environmental and energy business sector.

Environmental Leader 75 2018

Environmental Leader 75 is a list of the top 75 executives in each business vertical (environmental and energy), as selected by the Editorial and Management team at Business Sector Media based on applications supplied by the individual, a peer, co-worker, manager, vendor, or customer. Dr. Hood will be featured online and in a special issue of EL and EMT, as well as being recognized for his work at the Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference (ELEMCON) happening on May 15-17 2018 in Denver, Colorado.

"Dr. Hood has been recognized as an inductee in the Environmental Leader 75 for 2018 for his vision and leadership in this nascent industry. Considering his vision - he has created environmental management solutions for millions of square feet of commercial and industrial space, leveraged his expertise with the launch of proprietary utility analytics software, and helped his US and European clients reduce their CO 2 footprint by over 500,000 kgCO 2e with the help of Verdafero's software platform," said Tim Hermes, VP and Group Publisher of Environmental Leader.

Dr. Hood commented: "I am honored to have been nominated for this award by my colleagues and industry peers and delighted to have been recognized. I firmly believe that the utility analytics industry is at the start of an incredible journey and we continue to build upon our success here in the US and Europe. Through analytic insights and good utility management practices, our customers are able to reduce their water, energy and waste intensity and consequently, their costs and their impact on the earth."

ABOUT VERDAFERO INC.

Verdafero Inc. is a professional utility management consulting firm based in San Francisco, CA. The company offers a unique SaaS Utility Analytics software platform, which allows organizations to capture, analyze, visualize and report their bulk utility expenses, including water, waste, energy, fleet fuel and carbon footprint tracking across their entire organization and locations to reduce usage and costs. For more information, visit www.verdafero.com or call +1 (650) 206 2441.

ABOUT BUSINESS SECTOR MEDIA

Business Sector Media (BSM) LLC is a rapidly-growing conference, thought leadership institute and high-growth digital media platform business focusing on energy and environmental management. Through a multifaceted portfolio of news and information platforms, the BSM comprehensively serves decision-makers in the commercial and industrial environmental and energy management industries. Their portfolio of actionable-information products include Environmental Leader, Energy Manager Today, The Environmental Leader and Energy Manage Institute, and ELEMCON - the Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference. BSM uses a market-surround strategy including websites, newsletters, webcasts, face-to-face meetings, Awards programs, white papers and best practices, special reports, videos, buyers guides and other vehicles. For more information contact Tim Hermes, VP & Group Publisher, at 193978@email4pr.com or by phone at 703-200-1474.

