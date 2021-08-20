Verdagy appoints new CTO to accelerate green hydrogen innovation and commercialization efforts

MOSS LANDING, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdagy, a Khosla Ventures backed green hydrogen technology company based in Moss Landing, California, today announced that Dr. Saroj K. Sahu has joined as chief technology officer. Dr. Sahu's key focus areas will be leading the commercial scale-up of the Verdagy Water Electrolysis (VWE) technology. Verdagy's technology combines industry-leading very large active area cells, operating at high current densities nearly ten times higher than those of traditional alkaline water electrolysis. The cell architecture and selected membranes allow a large dynamic operating range enabling both load shedding and load gaining capabilities reducing overall system energy costs. Taken together, this allows Verdagy to achieve both the lowest upfront capital costs as well as lowest unit production costs.

"Dr. Sahu is a welcome addition to Verdagy and we are very fortunate to add such an incredibly talented and innovative leader. His demonstrated track record of inventing, commercializing and scaling technology is exactly what we need at this time of Verdagy's exciting company trajectory," said Marty Neese, Verdagy's CEO.

"Saroj brings a wealth of technical and leadership experience to successfully drive Verdagy's roll out of its large area cells to customers in 2022. We are excited to attract such top talent to Verdagy to make green hydrogen a reality," said Rajesh Swaminathan, Partner at Khosla Ventures.

Dr. Sahu founded and served as the Chief Technology Officer for Deeya Energy from 2005 to 2011, where he led the development of flow batteries. Most recently, Dr. Sahu served as COO at Xnrgi, Inc., where he managed the research and development of a novel silicon anode technology and operationalized a world-class battery pack manufacturing plant in India that is starting to produce 240 MWh/year of battery systems. Prior to Xnrgi, Dr. Sahu led several battery initiatives for Apple. Dr. Sahu has 25+ years of innovation, technology leadership & commercialization experience. He is a prolific inventor with 40+ patents in the battery and energy domains.

"Verdagy has an impressive, deeply experienced team, terrific investor support, excellent lab and pilot facilities and a truly disruptive approach to water electrolysis. I look forward to commercializing and scaling this technology and truly making a difference in decarbonizing large sectors of our economy. I am very excited to join the green hydrogen revolution," said Dr. Sahu.

About Verdagy

Verdagy is innovating water electrolysis technology for the large-scale production of green hydrogen. Verdagy's industry leading solution achieves both the lowest upfront capital costs and the lowest unit economics for production. Verdagy operates laboratory and pilot plant facilities in Moss Landing, California, to further develop and rapidly scale the technology platform. For more information, visit: www.verdagy.com

