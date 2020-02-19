Verdane Acquires Market Research, Customer Experience and Employee Experience Leader Confirmit

NEW YORK and OSLO, Norway and LONDON, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdane, the Northern European specialist growth equity investor, has acquired Confirmit, the leading global solutions provider for Customer Experience (CX), Employee Experience and Market Research. Verdane is the major investor in data visualization reporting firm Dapresy and will merge the two companies.

"The combination of the Dapresy and Confirmit solutions will be unmatched in the market research and customer experience arena," said Pål Malmros, responsible for the investment at Verdane. Tobi Andersson, CEO of Dapresy added, "Dapresy has comprehensive CX and market research reporting software, and Confirmit provides the technology that underpins some of the world's most sophisticated insights programs. Together, we will provide customers with state-of-the-art collection and reporting for marketing research and customer experience management."

Ken Østreng, CEO at Confirmit explained, "This is a hugely exciting move not only for both businesses and their customers, but also for the wider market. As companies who share our goals and values, we're delighted to be working with both Verdane and Dapresy as we enter this new chapter."

Confirmit and Dapresy already share many clients. All customers of both companies will enjoy the benefits of further investments in existing products, and a seamless integration between Confirmit's solutions and Dapresy's reporting, which will provide a highly efficient, end-to-end solution that delivers accelerated customer value. Employees of both companies will benefit from working with a larger team with exceptional expertise, which will continue to deliver client value through market-leading technology solutions.

"CX is finally getting its due – truly becoming a critical priority for many companies," said Faith Adams, Senior Analyst, Forrester. "And because of this, the vendor space to support it, both technology and services, continues to rapidly evolve. With this, there continues to be convergence – often happening by way of acquisition. This convergence is not just about specific features and functionality of CX tools, it is about the convergence across the business – employee experience, customer insights, market research, data and analytics, and more."

Confirmit has a history of highly successful mergers and acquisitions that have strengthened the business and delivered significant value to customers. Previous mergers include: Pulse Train, CustomerSat, Techneos, Integrasco, and IRM.

Verdane is joined by Zobito, the equity growth investor, as co-investor. The Zobito team will bring its go-to-market expertise and experience from working with companies such as QlikView to the journey.

About Dapresy

Dapresy is the leading data visualization SaaS platform within the market research industry supporting over 180 direct clients in 25 countries, thousands of users, and many of the top global brands. Founded in 1999, Dapresy's deep experience in technology, visualization, and market research - combined with a vision to change the way insights are delivered, drives each of us. The Dapresy team of over 100 employees brings with it diverse backgrounds in marketing research, marketing, software, IT, client development, and graphic design to ensure we have the most up-to-date, user-friendly platform to support our clients.

About Confirmit

Confirmit is the world's leading SaaS vendor for multi-channel Customer Experience, Employee Engagement, and Market Research solutions. The company has offices in Oslo (headquarters), Grimstad, London, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, Sydney, Vancouver, and Yaroslavl. Confirmit's software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, and Tokyo.



Confirmit powers Global 5000 companies and Market Research agencies worldwide with a wide range of software products for feedback / data collection, panel management, data processing, analysis, and reporting. The company has approximately 450 employees worldwide.

About Verdane

Verdane is a specialist growth equity investment firm that partners with ambitious Northern European tech-enabled businesses to help them reach the next stage of international growth. Verdane pioneered portfolio acquisitions in Northern Europe in 2003, and debuted a complementary direct investment strategy in 2018. Verdane's eight funds hold €1.8bn in total commitments and have made over 120 investments in growth sectors including advanced industry, consumer internet, enterprise software, energy & resource efficiency and financial services. Verdane's more than 50 employees, based in Berlin, Copenhagen, Helsinki, London, Oslo and Stockholm, are dedicated to being the best growth partner in Northern Europe. www.verdane.com

About Zobito

Zobito is a Co-Investment Growth Fund that has a proven track record of guiding enterprise software companies in management and go-to-market strategies, talent development, corporate culture and values. In our role as co-investors and coaches, Zobito collaborates with our portfolio companies to ensure stellar performance and operational excellence. Success is continually monitored according to clearly defined KPIs using advanced analytics. And since we co-invest with our investment partners we share the risk. The Zobito team offers more than 20 years in the enterprise software field, including private equity and venture capital specialists as well as the key people responsible for the success of QlikView. Further information on Zobito: www.zobito.com

