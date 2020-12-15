Verdani Clients Excel in the 2020 GRESB Real Estate Assessment

"GRESB is an important way to advance ESG and sustainability" Tweet this

7 funds earned the prestigious classification of GRESB 5 Star Rating, with an additional 10 funds earning 4 Stars. Our clients also excelled on the Resilience Module with 23 funds scoring full points and earning 1st rank.

Verdani's ESG management programs continue to accelerate progress towards increased levels of sustainability, efficiency and resilience, supporting clients such as American Realty Advisors, CommonWealth Partners, Clarion Partners, GID, The Howard Hughes Corporation, Jamestown, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., Parkway and PGIM Real Estate. Read more about our clients' GRESB performance.

GRESB data is used by hundreds of capital providers and thousands of asset managers to benchmark investments across portfolios and to understand and evaluate risks as the real estate industry transitions to a more sustainable future.

Daniele Horton, Verdani's Founder and President, said, "Participating in GRESB is an important way to advance ESG and we are proud that our clients consistently rank among top performers in the assessment."

About Verdani

Verdani Partners is a leading sustainability consulting firm managing ESG programs for 10 national and international real estate firms with over 4,000 properties managed across 720 Million SF of diversified real estate portfolios, representing over $350 Billion AUM. Verdani empowers organizations with cost-effective strategies and ongoing programs to create sustainable and resilient buildings and communities. www.verdani.com.

Contact: Paulynn Cue, Executive Director of Communications and Business Development, Verdani Partners, 213-281-5990

SOURCE Verdani Partners

Related Links

http://www.verdani.com

