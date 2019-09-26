Verdani Clients Lead on the 2019 GRESB Assessment

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdani Partners, a leading full-service sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) consulting firm, is proud to announce their client's exceptional performance in the 2019 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), which is the leading global ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments around the world.

In 2019, Verdani Partners submitted 29 GRESB assessments on behalf of their clients' 11 national and international real estate portfolios. CommonWealth Partners earned Regional Sector Leader and ranked 1st U.S. Office Non-listed sector, GID earned 2nd rank in U.S Residential Multi-family Non-listed and Jamestown Properties ranked 3rd in Northern America Diversified Office/Retail Non-listed. In addition, five funds ranked in the top three, nine funds ranked in the top ten, and eight funds increased their scores between 11%-24% in one year from 2018 to 2019.

Verdani also submitted over 12% of the total number of all global real estate funds that participated in the 2019 Resilience Module, resulting in one 1st rank in their peer group, one 2nd rank globally in their peer group, one 2nd rank and two 3rd ranks in their peer groups.

Verdani's ESG management programs continue to accelerate progress towards increased levels of sustainability, efficiency and resilience, supporting clients such as CommonWealth Partners, Parkway, GID, Jamestown Properties, Colony Capital, American Realty Advisors and The Howard Hughes Corporation. Read more about our client's GRESB performance.

Daniele Horton, Verdani's Founder and President, reflects, "GRESB is a key component of our ESG programs. As investors demand better ESG performance data to validate their investment decisions, we are proud of our clients' significant recognitions from GRESB and the contributions we make to scale sustainability across the real estate industry."

About Verdani:

Verdani Partners is a leading sustainability consulting firm managing ESG programs for over 800 million square feet across 4,300 properties in 11 national and international real estate portfolios with USD $650 billion AUM. Verdani empowers organizations with cost-effective strategies and ongoing programs to create sustainable and resilient buildings and communities. www.verdani.com.

Contact: Paulynn Cue, Director of Communications and Business Development, Verdani Partners 213-281-5990

