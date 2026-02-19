Verdant Technologies and Harps Food Stores Raise the Bar on Iceless Broccoli Quality with HarvestHold Fresh®

Following a successful pilot, Harps validates that longer-lasting freshness improves retail sell-through with iceless broccoli

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harps Food Stores announced it is moving forward with HarvestHold Fresh®, the postharvest solution from Verdant Technologies, following a successful broccoli pilot conducted in collaboration with grower partner Ocean Mist Farms that delivered measurable gains in broccoli quality and retail sell-through across its iceless broccoli supply chain.

A sheet of HarvestHold Fresh is placed in the broccoli box at the time of harvest, ensuring peak quality throughout the supply chain.

"We care deeply about feeding families, not landfills," said Mike Roberts, Vice President of Produce Operations at Harps. "This HarvestHold pilot demonstrates that investing in produce freshness delivers real value for the business. We saw better-looking broccoli and higher sell-through in stores. This is exactly the kind of innovation we look for."

This Harps announcement, alongside recent HarvestHold adoption in foodservice, signals a broader industry shift: To consistently deliver a great customer experience with iceless broccoli, temperature control isn't enough. HarvestHold Fresh helps iceless broccoli stay fresher longer, so quality holds up and shrink goes down.

"Harps continues to set the bar for how retailers can use innovation to improve freshness, reduce food waste, and drive stronger performance in the produce department," said Matthew Aronson, Chief Revenue Officer at Verdant Technologies. "Iceless broccoli itself isn't new, but the tradeoffs in quality have become clearer over time."

Following the success of this broccoli pilot, Harps is exploring additional produce items with HarvestHold where extended freshness could deliver similar benefits. In parallel, Associated Wholesale Grocers (Harps' distribution partner) is working to introduce HarvestHold across its retail network.

The announcement comes ahead of the Southeast Produce Council's Southern Exposure trade show, where retailers, growers, and solution providers will gather to explore how innovation across the supply chain – from fields to families – can help expand access to fresher produce.

About Harps Food Stores

Harps is a 100% employee-owned company which operates 160 stores in six states including: Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Harps is the largest employee-owned company in the state of Arkansas and was founded by Harvard and Floy Harp in Springdale, Arkansas in 1930. Since then, the company has grown to employ over 6,900 associates. Visit: www.harpsfood.com for additional information and company history.

About Verdant Technologies

Verdant Technologies is an ag-tech company reimagining the fresh supply chain. Its postharvest solution, HarvestHold Fresh®, integrates seamlessly into grower operations and has been validated by third parties and adopted by commercial partners to extend the shelf life of fresh produce, reduce food waste, and improve customer experience. For more information, visit https://harvesthold.com/.

Media Contact

Steven Oklesh

Director of Marketing, Verdant

[email protected]

SOURCE Verdant Technologies