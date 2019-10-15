Verdantis Partners With an Oil & Gas Giant to Digitally Transform Its Material Master Data

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdantis, a market leader in Automated Material Master Data Management (Material MDM) Solutions, has partnered with yet another O&G Market leader and Fortune 500 organization for master data transformation, marking a hat-trick win for Verdantis.

The customer, a Fortune 500 refiner and distributor of petroleum products, based in Dallas, TX, has innovation deeply rooted in its corporate values. As a pioneer of innovation and technological advancement, it chose Verdantis to digitally transform and unify its master data from 3 different ERP systems and standardize it. It wanted to streamline processes for data governance in order to achieve excellence and continually improve through superior data quality.

With over 380,000 item descriptions, Verdantis Harmonize® will help the customer identify and eliminate duplicates, which are currently estimated at approx. 40%. Harmonize will standardize data descriptions as per approved taxonomy and unify data from across multiple systems in a single, centralized ERP system.

Verdantis Integrity® will empower our customer's end users with smart interfaces powered by artificial intelligence to search for materials, items, and parts within and across facilities. With highly configurable work flows, it will be a strong tool for the MDM team to improve processes related to new parts creation and to ensure that the MDM system is fed with de-duplicated and standardized data.

While talking about the project, Arthur Raguette, EVP Verdantis said, "This is a great opportunity for us to showcase our domain expertise and experience in implementing both data cleansing and data governance for this O&G leader. Through process improvements and automation, we will help our customer achieve operational efficiency and growth while offering its stakeholders superior products and services."

Verdantis has been delivering Automated Material Master Data Management solutions since 2004. Verdantis was the first to offer Master Data Management solutions that deliver real ROI and Business Value, by focusing on the business use and application of Master Data. Verdantis uniquely offers end-to-end, force-multiplying Material MDM solutions to maximize value from ERP/MRP/ EAM investments.

