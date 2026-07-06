Verdata Joins FICO Marketplace to Help Financial Institutions Strengthen Small Business Decisioning

Comprehensive new data and risk insights enable faster underwriting, onboarding, and portfolio monitoring

ATLANTA, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdata, a provider of small- and medium-sized business (SMB) data and risk insights for financial institutions and fintechs, today announced a strategic partnership with FICO, a global analytics software leader, through which Verdata's solutions will be available on FICO® Marketplace. As financial institutions, payment providers, and fintechs expand their SMB portfolios, they face growing pressure to make faster, more confident decisions with data that is often fragmented, outdated, or difficult to connect.

Through FICO® Marketplace, organizations can now access Verdata's actionable data and risk insights directly within their decisioning workflows. This enables teams to evaluate SMBs, monitor portfolio changes, and surface meaningful risk signals without relying on disconnected checks or new point-to-point integrations.

Verdata brings together 25M+ public, private, and consortium-based data records across firmographics, regulatory activity, business performance, financial indicators, principals, licensing, service reputation, and ongoing change signals. For lenders, payment providers, marketplaces, and other organizations, these insights help to significantly reduce manual review, identify changes sooner, and support stronger decisions across onboarding, underwriting, lead scoring, compliance, and portfolio monitoring.

"Financial institutions expanding their SMB portfolios need data they can act on," said Jason Andrew, chief revenue officer at FICO. "FICO Marketplace was built to eliminate the friction between insight and action with intelligent decisioning, and Verdata's SMB solutions deliver critical business context our customers need, directly within the workflows where decisions are made."

"All organizations serving small and medium-sized businesses face pressure to make faster and smarter decisions. Traditional data sources leave critical gaps like incomplete, outdated, or disconnected data elements," said Mike Mondelli, CEO of Verdata. "By adding Verdata's business intelligence to the FICO® Marketplace, we enable organizations to incorporate complete, current, and actionable data into their decisioning ecosystem, helping them evaluate businesses faster, act with confidence, and strengthen outcomes across the customer lifecycle."

FICO Marketplace is accessible directly within FICO® Platform and enables customers to leverage a catalog of offerings from trusted and pre-vetted providers. The marketplace reshapes how organizations gain value from AI by enabling rapid discovery and deployment of data, analytics and decisioning assets that fuel intelligent decisioning and drive better business outcomes.

To learn more, visit FICO® Marketplace.

About Verdata

Verdata is a small and medium-size business data and risk intelligence platform that helps organizations make clearer, faster, and more confident decisions across onboarding, underwriting, lead scoring, compliance, and portfolio monitoring. Leveraging its proprietary data consortium and unifying fragmented business data into an actionable intelligence layer, Verdata gives lenders, payment providers, marketplaces, and other organizations greater visibility into business identity, risk, and change.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top U.S. lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

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Media Contact: Eran Fabian, [email protected]

SOURCE Verdata