Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc., Launches Deterra® Household Mailing Campaign to Provide Access to Proper Drug Disposal Options

MINNEAPOLIS, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc., is excited to announce its new Deterra Household Mailing Campaign, a Prevention & Education Program designed to efficiently deliver proper drug disposal resources to households for 50 cents or less. This industry-leading campaign features the new patent pending Deterra® Direct Mail Pouch that is USPS-approved for automated flat rate postage, plus a customizable resource card. The program is ideal for quickly reducing the supply of unwanted medications and illicit drugs available for misuse, especially in rural and underserved areas that lack easy access to proper disposal methods.

In 2023, the overdose death rate topped 112,000 in a 12-month period for the first time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With communities across the country battling drug misuse and an increased demand for preventive and behavioral health services, this campaign will help government agencies, community organizations, health plans, wellness programs, and others get the Deterra Prevention & Education Program sent directly to households. Through this program, consumers across the nation are mailed educational materials and a plant-based Deterra Pouch to properly dispose of medications, offering an efficient and low-cost solution for all populations.

"Access to proper drug disposal options are not readily available in many communities, which often leads to the misuse of prescription and over-the-counter medications and can cause environmental harm," said Jason Sundby, President of Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc. "With the addition of our new Deterra Household Mailing Campaign, we are excited to be able to provide a solution that can reach all communities across the country quickly and for a minimal cost."

The Deterra Direct Mail Pouches safely deactivate and destroy up to 45 pills, six ounces of liquid or up to six patches. They are manufactured in the U.S with globally sourced materials that are safe for the environment and can be disposed of in the regular household trash. Deterra's packaging is USDA and Braskem Certified, 50% or more biobased, and manufactured in a factory built to LEED® Silver sustainable building guidelines on equipment powered by 100% wind-generated electrical energy. Deterra Direct Mail Pouches are also approved by the United States Postal Service (USPS) for automated flat rate postage, so it can be delivered to all 50 states for 50 cents or less per pouch.

For more information on the Deterra Household Mailing Campaign, please visit: https://deterrasystem.com/household-mailing-campaign/.

