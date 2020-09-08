Verde Leaf™ scores big win at the Global Brands Magazine Awards, UK - 2020

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verde Leaf™ bags the 'Best Hemp Company' in South-East America by Global Brands Magazine. Awards core motive is to credit the distinct performers across industries.

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been on the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands that are shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class' brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stood out having unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer centric products, among their industry leaders.

Verde Leaf™ scored this year's Agro Awards for their innovative activities and extensive R&D to create an infrastructure in the industry. Verde Leaf™ believes in singular one-stop-shop approach and has made huge inroads South East American agro markets. Hemp industry's first vertically integrated hemp company, they have consistently progressed in the direction of untangling key challenges while providing superior client experience. They have made remarkable advancement in reducing the knowledge gap and weaving the essentials, to excel in the emerging market.

Remarking on winning the award, R. Jackson Garth, President and CEO at Verde Leaf™, stated: "We at Verde Leaf ™ have worked tirelessly to assist in creating infrastructure within the hemp industry, and are extremely honoured to be recognized on an international platform such as Global Brand Magazine. As an organization, our goal is to provide superior service across our entire supply chain that delivers customer satisfaction from our extraordinary product lines."

ABOUT VERDE LEAF™

Verde Leaf™ is one of the hemp industry's first vertically incorporated businesses that crafted solutions for every stakeholder from farmer, business owners, and consumers. We solve some of the major challenges in the emerging hemp industry by assisting farmers with license acquisition, hemp cultivation and processing, and filling the information gap with our network of seasoned hemp farmers and specialists across the Southeast. Verde Leaf™ acquires special contracts with farmers that ensures the hemp product has unparalleled clarity, consistency, and verified data available for the consumers. By controlling our supply chain seed-to-sell, Verde Leaf assures customer trust and confidence in the superior quality of our consumable and non-consumable product lines. For more information please visit verdeleafgroup.com

About Global Brands Magazine (GBM)

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Global Brands Magazine is the pioneer and leader for publications, research & branding. GBM is a data-centric and research-oriented organization bringing up-to-date news, reviews, opinions, and polls on leading brands across the globe, to its readership. GBM Credits the distinct efforts of Champions and help create a unique brand identity. For more information please visit www.globalbrandsmagazine.com

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards was established with the aim of honouring excellence in performance and rewarding companies across different sectors. The brand awards bring lime light to organizations who have performed remarkably well in the field of Finance, Education, Hospitality, Automobiles, Lifestyle, Education, Real Estate and Technology. The GBM Brand Awards aim to recognize key players who make progress toward excellence and giving a stage to acknowledge their efforts.

In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning significance of such organizations and reward them for rigorous efforts, with ultimate global recognition.

SOURCE Global Brands Publications Limited