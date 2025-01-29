Verdek Expands Services to Meet Large Scale Infrastructure Projects and Nominates Chris Mohasel as Director of Construction

MONROE, Conn., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdek LLC, a leader in EV charging solutions and sustainability initiatives, is proud to announce the promotion of Chris Mohasel as the new Director of Construction. Chris brings a wealth of experience and passion for advancing green technology. Chris Mohasel was the CEO of Go Green Texas EV based in Houston, a company he launched in 2018 to provide residential and commercial EV charger installation services throughout the United States. Go Green grew rapidly from 2018 to 2024 and expanded its business focus to include construction services as well. Go Green has collaborated with Verdek on many projects over the years, which included installation of commercial and residential charging station along with construction projects. With Chris joining Verdek as the Director of Construction, we will be able to provide our customers with enhanced levels of installation and construction services. Chris will be responsible for managing Verdek's infrastructure projects, commercial charging station installations, and the new vertical of electrical Design-Build consultation services of Verdek.

"Chris will play a pivotal role in expanding Verdek's services to large scale government solutions on green electric and fleet management. His expertise will be an asset to meet the evolving needs of our clients of every spectrum," stated Guy Mannino, CEO, Verdek LLC.

"Joining Verdek allows me to pursue my passion for green living on a larger scale," said Chris Mohasel. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Verdek to deliver cutting edge Electric and EV solutions that exceeds customer expectations and contributes to a more sustainable planet."

Chris's partnerships with industry leaders along with his expertise will allow Verdek to coordinate all levels of infrastructure development and charger installation. Chris will bring with him the necessary resources to provide quality and reliable construction, not to mention innovative green infrastructure solutions.

About Verdek

