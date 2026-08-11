Verdek Renews Florida Sheriffs Association Cooperative Purchasing Contract, Adds Tesla Supercharger to an Expanded EV Charging Lineup

The renewal arrives with major news for Florida's public agencies: the Tesla Supercharger (V4) is now available under FSA26-PWR5.0 for the first time, giving sheriffs' offices, counties, municipalities, school districts, and other eligible purchasers a compliant, pre-competed path to Tesla's DC fast-charging platform through Verdek — without requiring a separate RFP.

Tesla Supercharger Now on Contract

The addition of the Tesla V4 Supercharger is one of the most significant updates to the FSA26-PWR5.0 award since it was first issued. Tesla's Supercharger network is among the most widely used and reliable DC fast-charging platforms in North America, and its inclusion gives Florida agencies a new high-power charging option as electric fleets across the state continue to grow.

A Wider Charger Lineup from Verdek

Beyond Tesla, the renewed contract carries a substantially expanded product lineup — 22 awarded items spanning 9 manufacturers across four equipment categories:

Level 2 Chargers — Autel MaxiCharger and ChargePoint CT4000 / CP6000 series

DC Fast Charging — ABB, Autel MaxiCharger DC, ChargePoint Express Plus, Samsung, Tesla, and Tritium

Portable / Mobile Charging & Power Stations — Charge Rigs FLEXX and Lincoln Electric Velion Mobile

Software & Equipment — ampUp EVCloud charger management software

This breadth gives Florida purchasers the flexibility to standardize on a single vendor while choosing the hardware that best fits each site — from single-port workplace charging to high-power DC fast-charging hubs.

"Being able to renew this contract — and expand it to include Tesla — is a significant milestone for Verdek and for the agencies we serve across Florida," said Guy Mannino, CEO of Verdek. "Public safety agencies, municipalities, and school districts are all under pressure to modernize their fleets, and this renewal gives them a wider set of proven charging technologies to choose from, all through one streamlined, pre-competed contract."

"We are pleased to welcome Verdek as an awarded vendor on this contract," said Megan Taber, Director of the Florida Sheriffs Association Cooperative Purchasing Program. "Through our competitive solicitation process, we strive to provide public agencies with high-quality procurement solutions that promote competition, value, and choice."

Simplifying Procurement for Florida's Public Sector

The Florida Sheriffs Association Cooperative Purchasing Program is widely used by public entities throughout Florida as a trusted procurement resource. By leveraging competitively awarded contracts, participating agencies can reduce administrative burden, shorten project timelines, and gain access to qualified vendors offering vetted products and services.

With this renewed and expanded contract, Verdek is positioned to help agencies implement charging infrastructure for:

Fleet electrification initiatives

Public charging programs

Workplace charging

Transit depots

School bus charging

Municipal vehicle fleets

Emergency and public safety fleets

Learn detail about Verdek's product line-up for the contract:

For more information about Verdek's FSA26-PWR5.0 contract, including the full list of available chargers, -visit verdek.com/floridasheriffs-contract or contact Verdek's FSA / National Accounts Mgr Gene Irwin at [email protected] or (480) 857-0369.

About Verdek

Verdek is a leading provider of turnkey electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions, delivering comprehensive services from planning and engineering through installation, commissioning, maintenance, and long-term support. Since 2008, Verdek has partnered with government agencies, commercial organizations, utilities, educational institutions, and fleet operators to accelerate transportation electrification with reliable, scalable charging solutions.

Through its nationwide network and partnerships with leading charging manufacturers — including Tesla, ABB, Autel, ChargePoint, Samsung, and Tritium — Verdek provides technology-neutral solutions tailored to each customer's operational and infrastructure needs.

About FSA CPP

Since 1993, the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) Cooperative Purchasing Program (CPP) has helped public agencies procure critical equipment through competitively solicited contracts that streamline purchasing, reduce administrative burden, and accelerate procurement. Backed by dedicated contract support, the program serves local governments, sheriffs' offices, county boards, municipalities, police agencies, other public and public safety organizations, and state colleges and universities.

CPP has multiple in-house cooperative purchasing contracts, including Equipment, Heavy Trucks and Buses, Light Vehicles, Fire & Rescue, Tires, and Power (electric vehicle chargers and related software and equipment). CPP also has procurement contracts bid in partnership with a host agency for Emergency Lighting & Accessories, Radio & Communications Equipment, Facilities Maintenance, Integrated Business Solutions (managed inventory), Facilities & Asset Management, and Fuel Gas Services.

CPP contracts support a wide range of public safety and government needs, while promoting transparency, efficiency, and responsible stewardship of public funds.

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SOURCE Verdek LLC