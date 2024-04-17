VERDEK™ Shaping the EV Transition Across the USA

MONROE, Conn., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In both the bustling streets of New York and the sun-drenched landscapes of California, a revolution is quietly underway. VERDEK™, a leading force in this transformative era, is propelling the United States towards a greener, more sustainable future.

Driving a Greener New York with Advanced Electric Public Transport

Picture the lively streets of New York City, now humming quietly with electric buses, a reality brought to life by VERDEK™. The overhaul at the Grand Avenue Depot in Queens marks a significant step towards the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's target of a zero-emissions fleet by 2040. VERDEK™'s involvement in this crucial project extends beyond mere installation; it introduces cutting-edge pantograph-up chargers engineered by ABB, capable of delivering 450 kW of power. This technology ensures the MTA's fleet operates with unmatched efficiency and reliability. With Phase One completed successfully and Phase Two underway in Staten Island, VERDEK™ is not only contributing to a greener New York but also setting a standard for future transformations. Moreover, VERDEK™'s impact resonates across New York State, with significant projects at JFK Airport, the TCAT Bus Lines in Ithaca, and the Bee-Line in Westchester County, NY. Each initiative reinforces VERDEK™'s role in propelling the region towards a sustainable, electrified future.

Expanding Horizons: California's Statewide Charging Network

The story continues as VERDEK™ bridges the gap between innovation and infrastructure across California. The award of the State of California Contract to deploy over a thousand ChargePoint CP6000 (Level 2) and EXPRESS PLUS (Level 3) charging stations underscores VERDEK's ability to enhance the state's EV landscape. This ambitious undertaking speaks volumes about VERDEK™'s expertise and vision, driving not only technological advancement but also community and business engagement in the transition towards electric mobility.

From Vision to Reality: The Evolution of VERDEK™

Over the past 15 years, VERDEK™ has emerged as a beacon of progress in the electric vehicle infrastructure sector. Our charging solutions dot major cities nationwide, with over 5,000 installations showcasing our unwavering commitment to sustainable transportation. This evolution is a collaborative effort, bolstered by partnerships with government entities and a shared goal of electrification.

Why It Matters

At its core, VERDEK™'s mission goes beyond the mere installation of charging stations. It's about spearheading a movement towards a sustainable future, driven by innovation, quality, and strategic vision. VERDEK™ is the choice of government agencies at all levels, from town to federal, utilizing General Services Administration (GSA) Contract, Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA), and other state-specific contracts for Government Procurements. "VERDEK's role in advancing the EV infrastructure in the USA is more than just about installing charging stations," said Guy Mannino, CEO at VERDEK. "It's about creating a sustainable ecosystem for future generations. As the nation progresses towards electrification, VERDEK stands at the forefront, not only as a provider but as a visionary leader in the green technology revolution."

VERDEK™ leads the charge in the renewable energy revolution, offering a spectrum of solutions to empower businesses and communities in their transition to clean energy. Our dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction is driving a positive environmental impact, one installation at a time.

