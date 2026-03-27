Verdera Energy Corp. Sponsors First Nuclear in New Mexico Conference

TSX-V:V

www.verderauranium.com

VANCOUVER, BC, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Verdera Energy Corp. (TSXV: V) ("Verdera" or the "Company") announced today its sponsorship of the first Nuclear in New Mexico: Fueling the U.S. Nuclear Renaissance conference taking place April 20 to 22, 2026 and hosted by the Clean Energy Association of New Mexico (CLEAN). The sponsorship, and the conference development, align with the Company's commitment to fostering strong community relationships and working closely with local communities in New Mexico.

Janet Lee-Sheriff, Verdera's Chief Executive Officer, and President of CLEAN stated: "Verdera demonstrates a strong commitment to engaging with communities across New Mexico and to building meaningful relationships and community benefits from the development of our advanced uranium assets. With its vast uranium resources, scientific expertise and nuclear facilities, New Mexico stands to play an integral role in the U.S. Nuclear Renaissance. We are committed to being part of the process that provides the people in New Mexico with necessary information for good decision making, and believe this conference is an important first step to creating an ongoing dialogue in New Mexico. I want to commend my team which has been actively involved in developing this important event."

The goal of the Nuclear in New Mexico conference is to foster meaningful dialogue around the future of safe and environmentally responsible uranium extraction, nuclear energy and the nuclear fuel cycle in New Mexico. By bringing together nuclear energy and uranium industry expertise, capital market representatives, regulators, tribal voices, and academic experts, the conference aims to advance understanding of In-Situ Recovery (ISR) technology, highlight opportunities for responsible development, and create meaningful exchange to shape a strong and clean future for New Mexico. For details on how to participate please visit NuclearInNewMexico.com.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 1,500,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan"). The Options are exercisable at a price of $1.00 per common share and have a term of five (5) years from the date of grant. The Options will vest as to 25% on the date of grant, with the remaining Options vesting in equal installments of 25% every six (6) months thereafter, in accordance with the terms of the applicable grant agreements.

All Options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Stock Option Plan, the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Stock Option Plan is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Verdera Energy Corp.

Verdera Energy Corp. is focused on the development of In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium assets in New Mexico. Led by a team with extensive experience in the uranium and natural resources sector, Verdera is working to meet the growing demand for clean, reliable domestic uranium for nuclear energy in the United States. Verdera holds private mineral rights spanning approximately 400 square miles, 88 million pounds of known and historic resources and a significant proprietary uranium database. New Mexico, with expansive uranium resources is positioned as a critical district in the U.S. domestic nuclear renaissance, driven by efforts to reduce reliance on foreign imports. Verdera is committed to fostering strong community relations and strives to work closely with local communities.

www.verderauranium.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements and information that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that involves expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "forecast", "estimate", "belief" or "intends or variations of such words. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Verdera assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Verdera Energy Corp.