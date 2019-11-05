Verde's Growth Continues with Opening of Processing Facility

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verde Farms, the leading U.S. provider of 100% grass-fed, 100% free-range, organic beef, announces today the opening of its own processing facility in Mullica Hill, NJ. Marking a major milestone for the company, the opening signals Verde's enhanced capability to process its premium products in-house, while also offering advanced processing services to a select number of specialty meat customers. Following ongoing market growth and expansion of robust customer support services, the new facility underscores Verde Farms' leadership position in grass-fed beef.

In its USDA Organic and level 2 SQF-certified facility, Verde will now process both frozen and fresh material into a variety of vacuum-packed products using the latest state-of-the art, highly-automated process and packaging equipment.

"Opening our own processing facility emphasizes our foundational commitment to offer the highest-quality products, while maintaining transparency and a consistently rapid response to our customers' needs," said Dana Ehrlich, CEO of Verde Farms. "In addition to now owning a significant portion of our own product processing, we're happy to offer the benefits of our state-of-the-art processing facility to other specialty meat companies who normally wouldn't meet the high daily volume requirements typical of larger, modern facilities."

A unique advantage of Verde's new facility is its co-location at Mullica Hill Cold Storage. Mullica Hill provides USDA ID services and is within drayage distance to the ports of Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, making the facility especially ideal for import customers. Finished products can also be quickly distributed nationally by ground, rail, or air due to proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike.

"Verde Farms has been a valued customer for over 12 years – and I've been a strong supporter of all the company has stood for since the very beginning," said Fred Sorbello, Founder and President of Mullica Hill Group Companies. "Having been with them since their inception, offering space for Verde to build out its processing capability at Mullica Hill was a natural and logical extension of the relationship and we look forward to the company's continued success."

For more information and inquiries please contact Matt Landis, Vice President of Sales at 617-718-5491.

About Verde

A pioneer in the grass-fed beef movement, Verde Farms was founded in 2005 with a mission to bring the taste and benefits of grass-fed beef to everyone. Today Verde is the leading provider of 100% grass-fed and 100% free-range, organic beef for both retail and food service customers in the US. Verde Farms partners with a global network of family farmers who share the company's passion for high quality and exceptionally-tasting beef raised with respect for animal welfare where feedlots and growth hormones are never part of the picture. To learn more about Verde Farms, visit us at VerdeFarms.com , or on Facebook or Instagram .

