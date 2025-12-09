Verdesian Life Sciences Marks Another Banner Year of Innovation and Growth with Several Key Nutrient Use Efficiency Product Introductions in 2025

New product launches strengthen Verdesian®'s position as the industry leader in Nutrient Use Efficiency technologies

CARY, N.C., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdesian Life Sciences ("Verdesian"), a global leader in Nutrient Use Efficiency ("NUE") technologies, today announced another landmark year of innovation, marked by multiple new product introductions advancing sustainable, high-performing crop nutrition. Among the highlights of Verdesian's 2025 innovation pipeline are:

AMPLIO™, Premium Soil Biostimulant – This next-generation biostimulant energizes the soil microbiome to drive sustainable, high-yield growth. Its blend of peptides, amino acids, plant extracts, chelated nutrients, and over 300 fermentation-derived metabolites boosts microbial activity, nutrient cycling, and root development—creating a more resilient and productive soil ecosystem.





FLO-COAT BMZ™, Micronutrient Coating – Designed for use as a coating on granular fertilizers and compatible with liquid nitrogen blends, FLO-COAT BMZ™ offers growers a uniform, high-performance option for meeting micronutrient needs from a single solution. This patent-pending, low-viscosity liquid formulation is engineered to enhance crop micronutrient uptake; its chelated micronutrients ensure stability in both solution and soil, reducing unwanted reactions and promoting efficient nutrient acquisition.





Phree-uP®, Phosphorus Use Efficiency – Powered by two proprietary Verdesian technologies, Phree-uP® delivers the proven phosphorus protection, release, and reliability that growers and retailers can count on. This dual-action phosphorus efficiency solution protects applied phosphorus from tie-up while releasing bound phosphorus already in the soil, ensuring more of the grower's investment reaches the crop. Backed by an 85% win rate and yield gains up to 4.7 bushels per acre, Phree-uP® helps maximize efficiency and ROI in today's high-cost market. Data on file. Results may vary based on local environmental conditions.

These products are now available to customers in the United States, with additional international registrations coming soon. For more information about AMPLIO™, FLO-COAT BMZ™, and Phree-uP®, or how to purchase them, visit www.vlsci.com or call the Verdesian customer service department at (919) 825-1901.

"Our mission at Verdesian is to develop nutrient use efficiency solutions that maximize the resiliency and output of every crop," said Clare Doyle, CEO of Verdesian Life Sciences. "Through biological solutions and NUE technologies, we're able to help farmers optimize every acre. These new products build on our commitment to innovation, field-proven science, and partnerships with ag retailers and growers—driving both yield improvement and stronger profitability."

Since 2018, Verdesian has developed more than 35 biological and nutrient use efficiency technologies serving row and specialty crop markets worldwide. With this year's launches, Verdesian has established itself as one of the few mid-sized players globally with R&D capabilities that rival those of major agriscience corporations.

"This year's innovations reinforce Verdesian's leadership in R&D and our ability to set the pace for NUE technologies across the industry," said Dr. Kuide Qin, Chief Science Officer. "Verdesian is committed to understanding the needs of the farmers, and our focus remains on delivering science-backed innovations that directly address those real-world needs."

"Innovation has always been at the core of who we are at Verdesian," added Doyle. "We are focused on scaling our R&D platform and investing in the people and systems that make innovation possible. Verdesian has a strong legacy and is well-positioned for long-term growth driven by our ability to deliver customer-focused innovation."

For more information about Verdesian, please visit www.vlsci.com.

ABOUT VERDESIAN LIFE SCIENCES

Verdesian Life Sciences ("Verdesian") is a global leader in nutrient use efficiency (NUE), providing fertilizer enhancers, biologicals, nutritionals, seed treatments, inoculants, and biostimulants for row crops, specialty crops, and turf and ornamental markets. Backed by decades of research and real-world validation, Verdesian delivers proven technologies that help farmers balance soil, plant, and environmental health—strengthening crop performance. With more than 300 science-driven patents, a broad, differentiated product portfolio, and a team of experienced professionals, Verdesian supports efficient, sustainable agriculture and long-term farm profitability. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in the Raleigh metropolitan area, North Carolina, Verdesian is rooted in science and grounded in trust. Learn more at www.vlsci.com .

