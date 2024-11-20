Verdi Launches Accessible Soil Moisture Monitoring Kit for Farmers

TULARE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Verdi, a leader in precision agriculture technologies, announces the launch of its latest product, the Verdi Multi-Depth Soil Moisture Kit . Designed to simplify irrigation management, this all-in-one kit allows farmers to seamlessly monitor soil moisture in real time, enabling data-driven irrigation decisions that maximize crop health and water efficiency.

Soil moisture monitoring is one of the most common first steps in precision irrigation, yet high costs and complexity have historically limited adoption among farmers. The Verdi Multi-Depth Soil Moisture Kit offers an affordable wireless solution, using Verdi's proprietary technology to reduce monitoring costs by 80% compared to traditional systems. Farmers can purchase directly from the Verdi Online Store, eliminating the traditional need for sales intermediaries.

Key Benefits of the Verdi Multi-Depth Soil Moisture Kit:

Affordable Innovation : Verdi's proprietary technology reduces the cost of monitoring by 80% compared to traditional solutions, making soil monitoring financially accessible for farms of all sizes.

: proprietary technology reduces the cost of monitoring by 80% compared to traditional solutions, making soil monitoring financially accessible for farms of all sizes. Reliable Multi-Depth Monitoring : Easy to fix and install and provides telemetry for proven, industry-favorite probes.

: Easy to fix and install and provides telemetry for proven, industry-favorite probes. Easy, 3 minute connection: Instantly connect and access data with Verdi's wireless soil moisture probe, accessible from any device.

Instantly connect and access data with wireless soil moisture probe, accessible from any device. Real-Time Data and Customization : Monitor soil moisture in real-time, set custom alerts, and make informed irrigation management decisions from a smartphone or computer.

: Monitor soil moisture in real-time, set custom alerts, and make informed irrigation management decisions from a smartphone or computer. Scalable: Each Verdi Base Station supports up to 200 devices, scaling easily across larger farms.

"At Verdi, we're committed to making advanced irrigation tools accessible for farmers," said Arthur Chen, CEO of Verdi. "The Soil Moisture Kit significantly lowers barriers to adopting precision irrigation and automation. By providing real-time soil data affordably, Verdi enables farmers to optimize water usage, reduce costs, and move toward efficient practices."

For more information on the Verdi Multi-Depth Soil Moisture Kit, visit the Verdi Online Store

About Verdi



Verdi is an agriculture technology company making modern automation tools accessible to every farm on the planet. Verdi's proprietary technology is driving down the cost and complexity of precision agriculture solutions, enabling food brands and their farmers to scale automation across their operations. Using its smart devices, Verdi retrofits farm equipment such as irrigation systems to add a layer of intelligence to existing infrastructure on the farm. Learn more at the Verdi website .



