Verdi Oncology, Inc. Completes Partnership with Nashville Oncology Associates, PC

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdi Oncology, Inc., an oncology practice and clinical research management company, announced today it has partnered with Nashville Oncology Associates PC (NOA). The new partnership marks Verdi's entry into the state of Tennessee.

Verdi focuses on partnering with community oncology practices looking to enhance their operations, retain autonomy, and gain practice management expertise. Verdi provides the resources, management expertise, and economies of scale to build out the infrastructure necessary for community oncology practices to thrive in today's evolving healthcare and value-based care environment.

Dr. Karl Rogers, Founder and President of Nashville Oncology Associates PC, said, "I am thrilled to partner with Verdi Oncology to continue our practice's growth and enhanced relationship with Ascension. We evaluated our options, and Verdi Oncology was an excellent fit for our practice, our staff, and our vision for where we want to take our practice into the future. We are delighted to add early phase clinical trials to our practice for our patients, headquartered at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital, and expand our footprint throughout Nashville and surrounding areas."

Wes Chapman, CEO of Verdi Oncology, said, "We are extremely excited to have Nashville Oncology Associates and its physicians join the Verdi team. We have been impressed with Dr. Rogers' and Dr. Willis' commitment to high quality patient care and their commitment to the Nashville community. The Verdi team sees a tremendous opportunity to build upon NOA's dedication to their local hospital relationships."

Fahad Tahir, President and CEO of Saint Thomas Midtown and West Hospitals added, "We have a long and valued relationship with Dr. Rogers and Dr. Willis and are pleased at the prospect they will expand their services and offer early phase clinical trials for patients."

To learn more about partnership opportunities with Verdi Oncology, please contact Henry Varnell, Director of Corporate Development, at 615-270-1905 or hvarnell@verdioncology.com.

About Nashville Oncology Associates, PC

Founded in 1998 by Dr. Karl Rogers, Nashville Oncology Associates, PC has been dedicated to serving the Nashville community by providing comprehensive, high quality cancer care to all patients. Drs. Rogers and Willis are deeply devoted to their patients, staff, and community of Nashville, TN.

About Verdi Oncology, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Verdi Oncology, Inc. (www.verdioncology.com) is an oncology practice and clinical research management company focused on partnering with high-quality oncology physicians and practices. Verdi's vision is to build a premier regional network of community oncology practices, dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care in a value-based environment. Verdi Oncology is backed by Pharos Capital Group, a physician-founded private equity group with over $825 million in assets under management.

About Ascension Saint Thomas

In Tennessee, Ascension's Saint Thomas Health operates nine hospitals in addition to a comprehensive network of affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics and rehabilitation facilities that cover a 68-county area and employ more than 8,000 associates. Across the state, Saint Thomas Health provided more than $127 million in community benefit and care of persons living in poverty in fiscal year 2018. Serving Tennessee for 15 years, Ascension is a faith-based healthcare organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. Ascension is the largest non-profit health system in the U.S. and the world's largest Catholic health system, operating more than 2,600 sites of care – including 151 hospitals and more than 50 senior living facilities – in 21 states and the District of Columbia. Visit www.sthealth.com.

