Verdi Oncology Launches Verdi Cancer and Research Center of Texas

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdi Oncology, Inc., an oncology practice and clinical research management company, announced today it has launched Verdi Cancer and Research Center of Texas. The center, led by Dr. Jivesh Sharma and Dr. Amy Cripps, will provide high quality medical oncology care and early phase clinical trials to patients in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth market. The new partnership marks Verdi's entry into its fourth market since the company's inception in 2018, following expansions into Indiana, Michigan and Tennessee.

Verdi Oncology focuses on partnering with high-quality physicians interested in selling their practices or opening new Verdi-affiliated practices to gain autonomy, practice management excellence, and access to early phase clinical trials. Verdi provides the resources, management expertise, economies of scale, and infrastructure necessary for community oncology to thrive in today's evolving healthcare environment.

Dr. Sharma and Dr. Cripps have been in the Dallas community providing high-quality cancer care for over 25 and 10 years, respectively. Dr. Jivesh Sharma, who will serve as Verdi's Regional Director of Texas, said, "Verdi was the best partner for our practice, including for both our patients and our staff. We clearly share a common mission of putting patients first, and we are extremely excited to enhance our service offering by providing access to novel therapies for our patients."

Wes Chapman, CEO of Verdi, added, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Sharma and Dr. Cripps to the Verdi network and bring our early phase clinical trials program to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Dr. Sharma and Dr. Cripps share our vision of patient centric care, and our vision for growth in the Dallas market."

Dr. Wael Harb, Chief of Medical Management, said, "I am excited to partner with Dr. Sharma and Dr. Cripps on building a superior personalized cancer care program and phase 1 oncology clinical trial unit in Dallas."

To learn more about partnership opportunities with Verdi Oncology, please contact Henry Varnell, Director of Corporate Development, at 615-270-1905 or hvarnell@verdioncology.com.

About Jivesh Sharma, MD

Dr. Sharma previously founded NexGen Oncology and has been in private oncology practice since 1993. He is a member of the clinical faculty for Internal Medicine Residents at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas and for multiple other academic clinical training programs. Throughout his career, Dr. Sharma has been recognized for his teaching, clinical care and research efforts.

He received a B.S. degree in biology from the University of Texas at Arlington and his M.D. from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency and Medical Oncology Fellowship at The University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio. He is Board Certified in Medical Oncology.

About Amy Cripps, MD

Dr. Cripps has been practicing oncology in the Dallas community since 2011. Previously, she was a Medical Oncology Fellow at the University of California in San Francisco and prior to that served as Chief Resident at Alameda County Medical Center in Oakland, California. She is a member of the American Society of Hematology, American Society of Clinical Oncology, American College of Physicians, American Medical Women's Association, and American Medical Association.

Dr. Cripps received her Bachelor of Science degree in biology from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, in Belton, Texas and obtained her medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston.

About Verdi Oncology, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Verdi Oncology, Inc. (www.verdioncology.com) is an oncology practice and clinical research management company focused on partnering with high-quality oncology physicians and practices. Verdi's vision is to build a premier regional network of community oncology practices, dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care in a value-based environment.

