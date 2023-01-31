Verdi Oncology's Horizon Oncology Announces Agreement with Integra Connect to Bring Value-Based Care to Central Indiana

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Oncology and Research Center announced a new agreement with Integra Connect, the manager of Anthem's OMH+ program, to bring the OMH+ program to central Indiana. Horizon is a network practice of Verdi Oncology, a leading physician practice service organization focused on supporting smaller community-based oncology physician practices.

As a value-based initiative, the OMH+ program is designed to drive high-quality, cost-effective oncology care to patients who have been diagnosed with malignant cancer. The initiative supports Anthem's commercial members through all phases of their cancer journey, from diagnosis through treatment and follow-up. Together, Horizon and Integra will:

Ensure best practices are followed in care planning, treatment, and patient management,

Analyze treatment data to make sure care guidelines are met and patients receive the right treatment at the right time, and

Provide patient-centered care throughout the process in a community setting.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Integra," said Dr. Constantine Albany, Horizon's lead physician. "The OMH+ program aligns with our focus to support value-based care and innovation in our community-based practice in order to deliver the best possible care to our patients."

Horizon Oncology is the program's only oncology practice in central Indiana in 2023. Horizon entered into the OMH+ program because it complements Horizon's participation in Verdi's existing early-stage clinical trial and VerdiCares Care Management programs.

"Verdi's commitment to innovation and patient-centered care delivered in a patient-friendly environment is the bedrock of our culture," said Bill Herman, CEO of Verdi Oncology, "and we look forward to working with Integra as well as employers and other payers with similar programs."

About Horizon Oncology and Verdi Oncology, Inc.

Horizon Oncology has been providing comprehensive oncology and hematology care to patients in central Indiana for over 15 years. Additionally, Horizon is the only provider of early-stage (i.e., Phase 1 and Phase 2) clinical trials in central Indiana.

Verdi Oncology is a physician practice service organization, bringing clinical innovation, patient-centered orientation, and management infrastructure to smaller, independent oncology practices. Headquartered in Brentwood, TN, Verdi is firmly rooted in the belief that community-based oncology is the best way to expand patient access to high-quality, innovative care.

