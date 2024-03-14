Verdict Rendered in Favor of Plaintiff Matthew Hayden in Unjust Enrichment Case in Federal Court

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A federal jury issued a verdict in favor of plaintiff Matthew Hayden in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida [case number 9:21-cv-82051-MATTHEWMAN]. The trial team consisted of attorneys Fred A. Cunningham and Matthew T. Christ from Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa (DCY) and Adam Rabin and Lauren Johnson from Rabin Kammerer Johnson (RKJ).

After two and a half years of rigorous litigation, Mr. Hayden emerged victorious in his lawsuit in which he tried a single claim for unjust enrichment against Defendant Steven F. Urvan.

Mr. Hayden's lawsuit claimed that Urvan, founder of the online auction marketplace "Gunbroker.com," unjustly refused to compensate him for work Mr. Hayden performed that led AMMO, Inc. ("POWW") to acquire Gunbroker.com, LLC and affiliates, through which Mr. Urvan received $50 million in cash and 20 million shares of AMMO stock. Mr. Hayden had an understanding from his communications with Urvan that Urvan would compensate Mr. Hayden for his efforts that led to the acquisition of Gunbroker.com. Urvan, however, failed to pay Mr. Hayden once AMMO's acquisition of Gunbroker.com closed. Hayden asked a federal jury to award Urvan 1% of the benefit that Mr. Hayden provided to Urvan.

Reflecting on the verdict, Mr. Hayden stated, "I extend my deepest appreciation to my exceptional legal team whose faith in me, unwavering dedication and expertise, and absolute commitment to perfection were instrumental in securing this victory."

DCY Shareholder Fred A. Cunningham remarked, "This case was an example of putting your trust in someone and the betrayal of that trust due to greed. The jury's decision underscores that the law will not allow a defendant to escape payment when doing so would be blatantly unfair."

Adam Rabin, co-counsel for the plaintiff, emphasized, "Your word is your bond in the business world. If you perform services for someone, you deserve to be paid for the benefit you provided."

