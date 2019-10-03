Verdigris Launches New Product to Make Buildings Anticipate and Adapt to Changing Operating Conditions Autonomously

"Building infrastructure and management technology has not kept pace with the increasing complexity of the built environment," said Jonathan Chu, Verdigris' CTO. "The sheer number of possible operating configurations and nonlinear interdependencies make it difficult to understand and optimize a building with manual analysis and simple engineering formulas. You need a dynamic, machine-assisted approach."

Traditional building automation systems are designed to monitor and control based on periodically modeled and retuned setpoints. These returning periods can be quarters, years, or even longer intervals apart, leading to significant drift if building performance.

In contrast, Adaptive Automation takes advantage of technology advances in IoT sensors, pervasive wireless communications networks and artificial intelligence to continuously learn and predict building patterns. These capabilities make it possible to make dozens of adjustments daily to deliver optimally efficient building performance. Whether the changes are seasonal, or due to new equipment or occupant end-use, the Adaptive Automation optimization engine adapts automatically.

"Ensuring guest comfort and controlling energy consumption is a delicate balancing act for Grand Hyatt San Francisco," said Ken Keidan, Hyatt Hotels Corporation Director of Engineering. "Verdigris' new Adaptive Automation extension for their electrical energy management platform is making it a whole lot easier. We are reducing consumption annually without requiring action by our facilities team and zero impact on guest comfort."

Adaptive Automation's machine learning based approach makes it both scalable and cost-effective to implement in buildings as small as 20,000 square feet and as large as several million square feet.

"We see Adaptive Automation earn back in under a year and demonstrate real, verifiable dollar savings, meeting a key need for energy project managers and building operators who are thinking about how to demonstrate the financial viability of their projects in a field that often relies on modeled gains," said Mark Chung, Verdigris' CEO.

Adaptive Automation is available to US-based building owners and operators by application or invitation.

Contact

Website - To learn more, visit https://verdigris.co/Adaptive_Automation .

Address - NASA Ames Research Park, Building 19, Room 1077, Moffett Field, CA 94035

About Verdigris Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2012 at NASA Ames in California, Verdigris has a mission to sustain and enrich human life through responsive energy intelligence. Verdigris is one of the world's leading AI companies, focused on optimizing operations and energy consumption in commercial and industrial buildings. Our core technology combines proprietary high-frequency magnetic sensors with machine-learning techniques to detect and predict appliance-level energy and waste, solving many problems in helping customers scalably and cost-effectively save energy, reduce costs, minimize downtime and improve sustainability performance.

SOURCE Verdigris

Related Links

http://www.verdigris.co

