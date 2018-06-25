Verdigris Technologies announces Channel Partner Program

The IoT market is projected to attain a compound annual growth rate of 28.5 percent by 2020. B2B IoT sales are expected to exceed $300 billion by 2022. With the new Channel Partner Program, integrators and resellers can be well-equipped for the IoT wave while growing revenue through the Verdigris business model.

About the Verdigris solution for responsive energy intelligence:

Verdigris monitors buildings' electricity consumption and optimizes operation and maintenance through AI features. Verdigris hardware can be installed on a variety of electrical services, including main switchboards, motor control centers, distribution panels and low voltage panels. Sensors placed at the electrical panel sample at extremely high frequency. The high frequency data is fundamental to establishing the electrical signature of the load, providing information on energy consumption and power quality, and algorithmically 'learning' a building. Verdigris algorithms use this information to produce granular device-level energy information, energy forecasts, motor health, and other features.

Energy usage data from Verdigris hardware is accessible on a web application dashboard via desktop browser or mobile device. Information can be customized by date range and time interval. The dashboard provides insights for building managers including energy consumption and trends, demand management, and portfolio comparison.

Verdigris is at the cutting edge of technology compared to the current market for energy management. The granularity and quality of Verdigris data enables proprietary AI features that are far advanced beyond existing energy management platforms. Verizon 4G LTE network capabilities are built in to the Verdigris solution, allowing Channel Partners to enjoy faster configuration without IT involvement.

The Verdigris Channel Partner Program Difference:

Power to grow business through IoT / scalable SaaS revenues

Vertically integrated solution reduces total cost of ownership

Easy to install, setup and commission, with live data available within hours of installation

Easy for a licensed electrician to install. No IT needed for setup.

Better quality, differentiated data enables professional services opportunities

Support from Verdigris experts in AI/IoT for energy analytics

For more information on the Verdigris Channel Partner Program, email channel@verdigris.co.

About Verdigris Technologies:

Verdigris is an energy management platform that empowers the world's smartest buildings with data, insights and automation. Through artificial intelligence and IoT-enabled sensors, Verdigris 'learns' and distinguishes the equipment components of commercial buildings, providing rich data streams about critical equipment. Powerful analytics constantly scan this data to find hidden inefficiencies, produce itemized utilities reports and empower building managers to optimize facilities management. Named one of the top ten Most Innovative Companies in Energy by Fast Company, Verdigris has a domestic and international customer base which spans nine countries and 80+ enterprise customers. Headquartered at the NASA Ames Research Park in Moffett Field, Mountain View, California, Verdigris is a venture-backed company established in 2012 and has raised $22 million to date. For more information, visit www.verdigris.co.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verdigris-technologies-announces-channel-partner-program-300671891.html

SOURCE Verdigris

Related Links

http://www.verdigris.co

